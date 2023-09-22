Britney Spears Stopped by Her Handlers From Doing Any Interviews Due to Her Recent Social Media Posts

Britney Spears' upcoming tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, is generating significant buzz, and media outlets. The Princess of Pop who earned her name with chartbusting hit tracks in 90's was recently caught in the case of conservatorship by her parents. With several protests in support of Spears and campaigns like Free Britney she was finally freed to make her own financial and personal decisions. CBS' renowned 60 Minutes, are eager to secure an interview with the pop icon ahead of its release next month. However, sources close to Spears have indicated that her team is hesitant to arrange sit-down interviews at this time.

Image Source: Getty Images | Vivien Killilea

According to Express.co one source cited Spears' unconventional Instagram posts as one reason her team is cautious about interviews. However, another insider close to the singer emphasized that the decision ultimately lies with Spears herself, stating, "She's a free woman. She'll decide. It's her choice." This source also revealed that despite several interview offers, Spears currently has no desire to participate. Spears has had a complex relationship with the media since her debut as a teen sensation with Baby One More Time in 1998. The New York Times delved into the media's fixation on and controversial coverage of the pop star in its 2021 documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

"They have not been fair to Britney," the source remarked. Furthermore, the source suggested that since all the details are in her forthcoming book, there may be little incentive for Spears to engage in interviews. However, Spears herself hinted on Instagram that there may still be undisclosed aspects of her life. In a cryptic post, she wrote, "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally, and maybe one day I can let people know…until then, there's 3 sides to every story! Your side, my side, and the truth!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

In 2022, it was revealed that Spears had signed a lucrative $15 million deal to pen her autobiography. As of now, neither Spears' representative nor 60 Minutes has offered any comments on the matter. Additionally, Spears has recently parted ways with her now-estranged husband, Sam Asghari, just one year after their marriage, with Asghari filing for divorce. The news came to the light after she revealed her plans to launch her memoir for her fans to read. In a recent Instagram post Spears, who is known for her hit track , Oops I Did It Again, captioned a picture of herself, "Are we on the phone 📞 ??? WHERE IS SHE ??? It’s like Alice In Wonderland - only God knows as***** !!!" The pop star has muted her comment section on her social media account.

