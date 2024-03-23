Here's How Over 220 Firefighters from 7 Countries Extinguished the Sudden Fire at Windsor Castle

On November 20, 1992, a devastating fire engulfed Windsor Castle, the historic royal palace that has stood for nearly 1,000 years as a symbol of British monarchy. The fire broke out in Queen Victoria's Private Chapel, leading to great damage and a massive restoration effort that lasted for several years. The fire at Windsor Castle stemmed in the morning of that unfortunate Friday when a faulty spotlight ignited a curtain near the chapel's altar.

Within minutes, the fire spread rapidly, affecting not just the chapel but also extending to St. George's Hall, Brunswick Tower, and nearby private apartments. The fire caused chaos and destruction, which destroyed valuable artworks, historical artifacts, and parts of the castle's architectural heritage.

Despite the quick response of palace staff and emergency services, the fire ruined 115 rooms in the castle, including nine official staterooms. St. George's Hall, a grand gallery renowned for hosting banquets, faced a completed collapse, adding to the scale of the tragedy. The fire’s timing was specifically poignant as it occurred during a challenging period for the royal family.

Before the fire, Queen Elizabeth II had already labeled 1992 as an "annus horribilis" due to personal and family challenges, including the divorces of Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne. As reported by the Independent.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library

Although Queen Elizabeth II was not present at Windsor Castle when the fire broke out, her son Prince Andrew was there and faced the shocking scene. He described, "I heard the fire alarm, and when I came out of the room I could see the smoke. My reaction was shock and horror at the fact that it took hold so quickly."

The response to the sudden fire was swift and well thought out. Queen Elizabeth II rushed from Buckingham Palace to Windsor Castle, where she helped others in rescuing priceless paintings, antiques, and other valuable items.

Over 220 firefighters from seven countries worked nonstop for 15 hours to extinguish the sudden fire, using 36 pumps and spraying 1.5 million gallons of water. The fire was finally brought under control and extinguished by the dawn of November 21, making the end of a traumatizing ordeal. The restoration efforts that followed as an aftermath to rebuild the castle were extensive and costly.

As per People, estimates highlighted repairs would cost up to $90 million and take a decade to complete. Controversy arose over funding, with Prime Minister John Major proposing that the British Parliament contribute to the restoration costs.

Queen Elizabeth II took a unique approach to finance the restoration. She opened Buckingham Palace to visitors for the first time, using admission fees to fund much of the reconstruction of Windsor Castle. After five years of intensive restoration work, Windsor Castle was officially reopened on November 20, 1997, coinciding with the Queen's 50th wedding anniversary celebrations.

The restoration project not only repaired the damage but also led to significant enhancements and modernizations. New additions such as The Lantern Lobby and redesigned areas like St. George's Hall reflected a blend of historic preservation and contemporary reinterpretation, ensuring Windsor Castle's legacy for generations to come.