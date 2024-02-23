Just Like Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Here Are the Costliest Divorces Among Royal Families

Here Are the Costliest Divorces in Royal Families

Delve into the captivating world of royal family divorces, where jaw-dropping settlement figures and sensational accusations dominate the headlines. While divorce is a universally daunting experience, the intricacies and high costs associated with royal separations elevate it to a whole new level of complexity. These high-profile splits are characterized by extravagant financial settlements, contentious disputes over titles, and a whirlwind of scandalous revelations. Join us on a journey as we uncover the most expensive and talked-about divorces in royal history.

1. Princess Märtha Louise and Ari Behn

In August 2016, Louise, who holds the fourth position in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne, announced that she and Behn had chosen to end their marriage but remain united in their role as parents, according to AP News. Despite their earnest attempts to mend their relationship, circumstances conspired to separate them, preventing them from moving forward together. Their sorrow was compounded not only by the dissolution of their romantic relationship but also by a deep-seated guilt for not being able to maintain a secure environment for their beloved children, Maud Angelica, Leah Isadora, and Emma Tallulah.

2. King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia

In September 2014, Fox News reported swirling rumors suggesting that the marriage of former Spanish King Carlos and Queen Sofia was in trouble. These rumors resurfaced in 2016 as the couple was not seen together throughout the summer. The nearly six-decade-long union of Carlos and Sofia was marked by rumors of infidelity, scandal, and emotional detachment. Despite ascending to power in 1975 following the death of dictator Francisco Franco, the couple lived separate lives for years without formally ending their marriage. As speculation mounted, there was widespread speculation about the possibility of their marriage coming to an end.

3. King Leka and Susan Cullen-Ward

King Leka and Susan Cullen-Ward's marriage was marked by perpetual trouble, although they never officially divorced. Their marriage began in 1975 in France after meeting in the late 1960s in Sydney—where Leka, as an exiled claimant to the Albanian throne, crossed paths with Cullen-Ward, the daughter of a sheep farmer and an art teacher. Challenges arose early on when Leka faced potential expulsion from Spain over allegations of involvement in illegal arms trading. Later, the transition to democratic governance presented its hurdles, as documented by The Richest.

4. Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammed

The tumultuous divorce between Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammed, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, unfolded dramatically in the British legal system, according to Tatler. This marked the conclusion of a prominent marriage that commenced 19 years earlier. Beginning in 2004, the royal pair welcomed two children before their relationship deteriorated amid allegations of abuse and coercion. The situation escalated to the point where Haya sought refuge in London in 2019, leading to the complete unraveling of their marriage.

5. Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, concluded their decade-long marriage in 1996, according to Hello Magazine. While speculation about a potential remarriage has surfaced recently, it has been swiftly dismissed. The couple's divorce took place in 1996 and was overshadowed by Fergie's notorious toe-sucking scandal, intensifying the media scrutiny surrounding their separation. Despite the controversies surrounding their split, Fergie received a relatively modest settlement of $3 million, coupled with an annual allowance of $20,000 for living expenses.

6. Princess Diana and Prince Charles

When discussing expensive royal divorces, Diana and Charles' separation in 1992 followed by their official divorce four years later cannot be overlooked. Their divorce settlement, after three long years of negotiations, was staggering. Diana received an incredible $22.5 million in cash, coupled with a lifelong annual payment of $600,000. She also retained ownership of her residence at Kensington Palace, ensuring she had a stable home. Additionally, she maintained possession of her cherished jewelry collection, which was a significant part of her style and royal image. Furthermore, Diana secured continued access to exclusive privileges such as the use of royal jets, highlighting the complexities and privileges involved in royal divorces.