Here's all the Stunning Jewelry Gifted to the British and European Royals

The Fantastic Jewelry Offered to British and European Royals

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victoria Jones

British and European royals possess an array of luxurious jewelry pieces, as depicted in these images. One notable item is the Queen Mother's Amethyst Heart necklace. As February commemorates the martyrdom and death of Valentine in AD269, it also symbolizes the month of the amethyst. Here's the list of some of the magnificent jewels according to The Daily Mail that made it to the headlines and caught the attention of the general public when worn by the royal monarch family members.

1. Queen Mother's Amethyst Heart Necklace

Image Source: Getty Images

In January 1923, Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon agreed to marry Prince Albert, Duke of York, after his proposal. Impressed by Lady Elizabeth, Queen Alexandra gifted her an exquisite necklace called a 'sautoir,' adorned with amethysts, diamonds, and seed pearls, featuring a large amethyst heart at its center. Initially, Lady Elizabeth wore the necklace with a longer drop, but unfortunately, this style didn't endure for long.

2. The Cullinan V

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

Originally crafted as a brooch, the piece was designed to sit within a diamond scroll and foliate setting. Queen Mary wore it attached to various parts of the Cullinan diamond, which had been divided into several pieces, during the Delhi Durbar in 1911. In more recent times, Queen Elizabeth II frequently adorned herself with this elegant brooch, as seen in a photograph commemorating Prince Philip's 99th birthday in June 2020. However, the brooch regained prominence in the Royal Jewels collection last year when it was incorporated into Queen Mary's Crown, which was utilized during the crowning ceremony of Camilla as Queen Consort.

3. Baden Palmette Tiara

Image Source: Getty Images

Fashioned from heart-shaped elements, the tiara was created in 1856 as a wedding gift for the forthcoming Grand Duchess of Baden, Princess Louise of Prussia. Following Princess Louise's ownership, the tiara was passed down to her daughter, Queen Victoria of Sweden. Subsequently, it became the possession of Princess Ingrid, who later ascended to become the Queen of Sweden and the mother of Queen Margrethe. Margrethe, who made a surprising decision to abdicate last month, was last observed wearing the tiara during King Carl of Sweden's 70th birthday celebration in 2016.

4. Princess of Wales's Diamond Heart Necklace

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Shelley Collection

To commemorate the birth of their first child and heir in June 1982, William, then the Prince of Wales, presented his wife Catherine with a diamond necklace adorned with a yellow diamond heart. Diana adorned herself with this necklace on various occasions, notably during the official portraits of Prince William and his christening in 1982, held at the White Drawing Room in Buckingham Palace. Additionally, Diana wore the necklace at the funeral of Princess Grace and during a charity concert in Wales, both events occurring in the same year.

5. Luisa Heart Necklace

Image Source: Reddit | r/AbolishTheMonarchy

Kate donned a stylish 14k gold chain featuring a chunky gold heart pendant during her and William's visit to BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat to commemorate World Mental Health Day in October 2022. This appearance followed closely after the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, just a month earlier. During their visit, the couple shared insights and reflections on their involvement as patrons of mental health charities.

6. Lauren Leaf Pave Diamond Earrings

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max Mumby

7. Signature Sapphire Heart Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Glyn Kirk

In 2019, the Duchess of Sussex remained a prominent figure within the Royal Family. During an appearance at Court One, Meghan was spotted wearing a 0.94-carat sapphire heart ring on her pinky finger. The cut-down setting, originally employed to mask any imperfections in gemstones, was commonly used during a time when diamond-cutting techniques were less precise than they are today.