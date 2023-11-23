Internet Reacts To President Joe Biden's 'Fire Hazard' Birthday Cake Which Had 81 Candles

President Joe Biden's recent birthday celebration ignited a social media firestorm as his cake, adorned with 81 candles, turned into a bonfire of jokes and commentary. The president himself joined in on the fun, acknowledging the challenge of finding space for so many candles on his birthday cake. In an Instagram post, he humorously remarked, "Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!"

The online reaction was swift and creative, with some drawing parallels between Biden's blazing cake and fictional characters like Sauron from The Lord of the Rings. Others humorously suggested that the cake fire could rival historical White House incidents, such as the burning down of the building during the War of 1812. Amidst the jokes, there were also responses to political critics, with one user dismissing concerns about Biden's birthday cake while highlighting perceived shortcomings of the previous administration.

President Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday with a cake that sparked debates on social media. Users speculated about the number of candles and expressed concerns about his age. https://t.co/55i49izBhW — The Independent Singapore (@IndependentSG) November 22, 2023

As President Biden solidifies his position as the oldest sitting president in U.S. history at the age of 81, public concerns about his age and fitness for office are becoming more pronounced. A Reuters poll revealed that 77% of respondents, including 65% of Democrats, believe Biden is too old for the presidency. Additionally, only 39% of those polled expressed confidence in Biden's mental acuity for the Oval Office.

These past two weeks, every time I have to remind my 84 year old grandpa what his new phone’s passcode is, I think about how Biden probably has that big red button he could press and end the world.

There’s a minimum age for presidency, there should be an age limit too... — 2ndbreakfast🇱🇧🇵🇸 (@2nd_breakfast__) November 22, 2023

Social media users didn't hold back in expressing their opinions on Biden's fiery birthday cake. Some criticized the environmental impact, labeling it a "fire hazard" and citing concerns about "carbon emissions." Commentators used the cake as a metaphor for their dissatisfaction with Biden's policies, with one stating, "Regardless of whether you are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, we are all feeling the heat from Biden’s failed policies."

Anybody tracking the carbon emissions from Biden's birthday cake? pic.twitter.com/FO81fr7H1W — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 21, 2023

Conservative voices seized on the opportunity to critique the president, with the Republican National Committee posting a satirical message about a "bonfire in the White House" and Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe questioning if there's anything Biden doesn't set on fire. These comments come at a time when polls show Biden trailing former President Donald Trump in hypothetical head-to-head matchups, with voters expressing reservations about the president's age.

how is the white house not up in flames with that bonfire cake https://t.co/LVI1g6UDR4 — gabby 🧡🍂 (@_gab2005_) November 21, 2023

Amid the online banter, White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates responded humorously, promising a trigger warning for Dark Brandon's birthday rave, as per Fox News reports. Despite the social media frenzy, Biden spent part of his special day participating in the tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys at the White House, adding a touch of lightheartedness to the serious discussions about his fitness for office.

While Biden made light of his age during the turkey-pardoning ceremony, joking that he was too young to attend the first event, critics are raising legitimate concerns about his ability to fulfill another term if re-elected in 2024. With polls indicating widespread doubts about Biden's age and effectiveness, the president's 81st birthday celebration has become more than just a lighthearted moment; it has sparked renewed discussions about the challenges and implications of having an octogenarian in the highest office in the land.

