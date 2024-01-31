Here's How Khloe Kardashian is Managing Stress Amid Tristan Thompson's NBA Drug Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with her sanity amid her baby-daddy Tristan Thompson's new scandal. The 32-year-old has recently been suspended by the NBA for 25 games without pay after he tested positive for taking two prohibited drugs. The controversy affected the reality star, and she shared her stress-bursting technique on Snapchat.

During a Q&A session on her Snapchat account, the mother-of-two replied to a fan question where she revealed her mantra to cope with stress. "Working out is my therapy," said The Kardashian star. "For me, it's the best way to cope with stress," per Page Six. She also shared the perks, "It keeps me focused. It keeps me strong physically and mentally."

Her confession came days after her ex-boyfriend Thompson received a suspension from the games for allegedly consuming drugs that are banned. The Cleveland Cavaliers player violated strict terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program and took ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033 steroids for high performance.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/oqNXP7Zvak — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 23, 2024

The basketball league released a statement to PEOPLE, saying the Cavaliers "fully support the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program, and we are disappointed in the recent news surrounding Tristan Thompson." They added, "His time away from game action will have an impact on our team. We stand behind Tristan and offer our support throughout this suspension period."

Apparently, the drugs found in Thompson's body are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the NCAA. According to the National Institutes of Health and WebMD, ibutamoren promotes the release of growth hormone from the pituitary gland, and SARM LGD-4033, or Ligandrol, mimics the activity of testosterone in the body for increased energy and athletic performance.

The father of two is a controversial personality, and throughout his relationship with the Good American founder, he's been infamous for his wild cheating scandals. During an episode of the Hulu reality drama, he admitted to his multiple infidelities and took complete accountability for it.

On The Kardashians, Thompson said he'd "love to reconcile" with the mother of his children- 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum. "I'm a firm believer that if you make a mistake, you have to be accountable for it and stand on two feet," confessed Thompson. "You do the crime; ya gotta own it."

Meanwhile, Kardashian maintained a cordial relationship with her baby-daddy despite his unfaithfulness. She admitted that it hasn't been easy for her to co-parent their two kids in a healthy environment. During a magazine cover shoot, the 39-year-old explained, "I had to learn to take control of my feelings."

"There were so many times that my feelings got control of me, and I was impulsive, and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret," she admitted. "Do I have days I want to be a petty bitch? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."

But, she gracefully forgave Thompson and allowed him and his wheelchair-bound younger brother to live in her home. However, it seems the man is a slave to his habits.