Here's How Christian Bale's 'Batman' Inspired Billie Eilish to Break Up With Her Boyfriend

Grammy-winning Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell, are scheduled to perform the song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie soundtrack at the Oscars on March 10. Their song is nominated for the Best Original Song. Before the Academy Awards, Amelia Dimoldenberg extended an invitation for an Oscars Nominees Pre-Luncheon with the brother and sister team. Eilish revealed in the candid interview that 'Batman' is her favorite superhero and he once gave her the motivation to quit her relationship with her partner through a dream. “A couple of years ago I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight, and it made me realize that I had to break up with my boyfriend at the time,” she revealed.

“No, like genuinely. I woke up [cue her pretending to open her eyes] and I came to my senses, the Lovely songstress shared. “It’s over.” As per The Hollywood Reporter, Eilish did not identify the partner she was talking about, but she was most recently connected to lead singer Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood; nevertheless, it was rumored that they split up last year. The musical pair playfully conceded that they "probably" did write their 2016 hit song Ocean Eyes inspired by Cillian Murphy after Dimoldenberg inquired about it. "Yeah, I wrote it about Cillian," O'Connell continued. "Big fan of Cillian’s eyes in Dunkirk.” Eilish then added, “Batman is the one though.” Dimoldenberg asked, “Is that your favorite superhero?” to which the Happier Than Ever songstress responded, “Yeah? I don’t really know much about superheroes,” but that she did like 2008’s The Dark Knight specifically.

As per EW, the two earlier defeated Beyoncé, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Diane Warren, and Van Morrison to win an Academy Award for No Time to Die in the 2022 event. As per EW, in a September interview last year the Everything I Wanted songstress said she wasn't motivated to write the epic Barbie track. "We wrote it in a period where we couldn't have been less inspired and less creative," Eilish exclusively told Allure of creating the hit song for Greta Gerwig with her brother O'Connell. "That day we were making stuff and were like, 'We've lost it. Why are we even doing this?' And then those first chords happened, and 'I used to float / Now I just fall down' came out, and the song wrote itself."

"We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by," Eilish said. "A couple of days went by, and I realized it was about me. It's everything I feel. And it's not just me — everyone feels like that, eventually." The initial verses of the song were written "in the first 10 minutes" of its creation, according to Eilish, drawing inspiration from their personal experiences to go along with Margot Robbie's character Barbie's journey of self-discovery in the film.