Academy Member Deems Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscars 2024 Barbie Snubs 'Wrong on Every Level'

The absence of Margot Robbie in the Best Actress category and Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category at the 2024 Oscars has spiked confusion and frustration among fans and industry insiders alike. For some, these snubs are seen as indicative of deep-seated issues within the Academy. A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences expressed dismay over the exclusions, and labeled them as "the ultimate in patriarchy." Although Robbie secured a nomination for Best Picture as a producer and Gerwig received recognition for Best Adapted Screenplay along with her husband Noah Baumbach, their omissions in the prominent categories raised eyebrows. The source emphasized their disappointment, “I feel sad that that recognition, which is so deserving, was snubbed because it's wrong on every level.” The member shed light on the nomination process, “Each category, each branch nominates from their branch. That's how the nominations work. Every branch nominates for their branch and everybody votes for final voting.”

Greta Gerwig: Made a critically acclaimed, culturally profound, feminist movie about Barbie and the patriarchy that made a billion dollars at the box office.



Despite the film’s success across several categories, the source questioned how the algorithm worked against Gerwig. The source speculated, “How the algorithm worked that she [Gerwig] didn't get enough votes for a directing nod.” The source as per People further added, The film's comedic nature may have also affected the outcome. “Comedies traditionally don't do well at the Academy. And this is a film that, yes, was a comedy and it grossed over $1 billion. How do you not give credit to the director? How many female directors had films that gross that? This was a phenomenon.” While acknowledging the historic diversity showcased in this year’s nominations, including Lily Gladstone's extraordinary nomination as the first Native American actress in the Best Actress category.

The nominations showcased strides in diversity but also highlighted the industry’s consistent hurdles and drawbacks. The Academy member speculated, “When you've got a film that's such a populist film, I think the popularity of it just made people think, ‘Oh well, people went to see it. Let's show some love to other films, such as Poor Things. Let's show some love to Anatomy of a Fall.’” In the wake of the controversy, Whoopi Goldberg weighed in on The View, emphasizing the subjectivity of movie preferences. "Here’s the deal: Everybody doesn’t win! They're not snubs, and that’s what I want to point out. You don’t get everything that you want to get...Movies are subjective. Not everybody gets a prize. The movies you love may not be loved by the people who are voting."

As the industry continues to grapple with issues of diversity and recognition, the 2024 Oscars have become a focal point for discussions on inclusivity, representation, and the challenges faced by women in the film industry.