Rihanna Receives 'Crazy' 5 Emmy Nominations for Epic ‘Super Bowl Halftime’ Performance: “I'm So Grateful”

Rihanna's highly-acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show has garnered five Emmy nominations, as announced on Wednesday, July 12. The show, which lasted nearly 14 minutes and featured a surprise pregnancy announcement from Rihanna, received nominations in categories including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special, Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Special, and Outstanding Variety Special Live per VIBE.

The last nomination is shared with executive producer JAY-Z. Expressing her excitement on social media, Rihanna exclaimed, "Pull up breed up 2 d bashment...5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! I'm so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories!" The Fenty mogul's comeback performance for Apple Music's debut Halftime Show was highly anticipated, and she explained that the timing of the set felt right. She emphasized the importance of her son, RZA, in influencing her decision to participate, stating that becoming a mother gave her a sense of empowerment and the belief that she can take on any challenge.

Ahead of her comeback performance, she continued to say how being a mother has been empowering to her and how it affects her decision-making, "When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel you can take on the world. You can do anything… So, as scary as that was ’cause I haven’t been on the stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all and it’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation and it’s important for my son to see that."

She considered the performance as a way to represent and inspire her son. Despite receiving over 103 Federal Communications Commission (FCC) complaints, Rihanna's Halftime Show became the most-watched in history. Nielsen reported that over 121 million viewers tuned in to witness the Anti star's electrifying performance, surpassing the number of viewers who watched the actual game by six million.

The 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on September 18. Rihanna's nominations for her Super Bowl Halftime Show underscore the impact and acclaim of her performance, solidifying her status as an influential artist. Fans and industry professionals alike eagerly anticipate the awards ceremony to see if Rihanna will secure any Emmy wins for her exceptional showmanship and creative vision.

pull up breed up 2 d bashment…



5 EMMY NOMZ is craaaaazzzyyy!!! Im so grateful for every single person involved in creating these memories! pic.twitter.com/cGPs0nGptF — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 13, 2023

The Barbadian singer has been involved in branding her venture Fenty and its collaboration with Savage also known as SavagexFenty. The pop star makes sure that her creativity makes a mark as she posts some ethereal yet bold photoshoot snaps on her Instagram account. The Like I'm The Only Girl In The World hitmaker also didn't shy away from sharing her pictures of pregnancy.

