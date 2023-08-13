Ryan Reynolds Convinced Close Pal Jennifer Garner To Re-Join The Marvel Superhero Universe

Deadpool 3 is all set to release as the first ever R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe film on May 3, 2024, and Ryan Reynolds has picked the perfect co-stars from DC to collaborate with the MCU time-travel-themed franchise. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as the sword-wielding superhero Elektra in Deadpool 3 along with Hugh Jackman, who is also reprising his performance as Wolverine. Garner first appeared on screen as Elektra Natchios in 2003’s Daredevil opposite her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The film became a modest hit, and she returned to solo headline 2005’s Elektra, which received rave reviews but ultimately bombed at the box office. Director Shawn Levy, who earlier brought Reynolds and Garner together in the sci-fi flick The Adam Project, will be helming the MCU franchise. He also suggested Garner reprise her role as a female superhero after almost 20 years. Garner and Reynolds share a positive working bond and have spoken highly of each other.

Ryan Reynolds' production company has now confirmed the news that Jennifer Garner will return as Elektra in DEADPOOL 3!

During the press events of The Adam Project, the two talented co-stars and good pals had only kind words for each other. The Alias actress called Reynolds "amazing" for his dedication to the film as both the lead actor and producer, also adding that the star "killed it every single day." Garner also added that the Free Guy actor was just "heaven" to work with. Similarly, Reynolds praised Garner in an Instagram post where he wrote that "everybody feels thirty percent better standing next" to The Last Thing He Told Me star. Garner too posted an appreciation post on Instagram while celebrating the release of The Adam Project; she referred to the Deadpool actor as their film’s "ultimate movie star" and "tireless producer." She also called Reynolds an "all-around great guy" and a "beautiful actor." "Happy release day, Son. You killed it," added the caption. Garner ended her message for Reynolds with the signature "Love, Mom," referring to playing Reynolds's mother in the sci-fi film.

The Yes Day actress had earlier expressed her desire to work with the current Marvel boss, Kevin Feige. She had told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021 that it was a "shame" she never got to experience his excellent vision of a refreshed 'superhero universe'. "It’s such a shame, honestly, because once Kevin took over everything there was elevated: the writing, the direction, the comedy inside of the stories they were telling," she says. "And I did not have that experience." It is possible with the current scenario that Garner will get to work with her favorite co-stars, Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo, once again in the Deadpool franchise. Director Shawn Levy has subtly confirmed on social media in 2022 that Ruffalo and Reynolds might continue their bromance in Deadpool 3.

Levy will be helming the project with franchise mainstays Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Matthew Macfadyen of Succession fame will also be joining the cast, along with Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Leslie Uggams, reprising their roles from the previous two Deadpool films, which were made by 20th Century Fox prior to Disney’s acquisition.

