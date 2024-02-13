Adele Supports Taylor Swift and Her NFL Boyfriend Travis Kelce Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Adele made it very clear that she is a die-hard Swiftie, the Love in the Dark hitmaker backed Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce before Super Bowl LVIII. She addressed a rapturous crowd during her Saturday night residency concert at Cesar's in Las Vegas. “I’m a bit torn because I kind of want the 49ers to win…but I think I want the Chiefs to win just because of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend,” Adele expressed in a viral video. “And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the games, get a fucking life, it’s her fucking boyfriend!” Adele continued. “It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch because like I said, I have no idea what’s going on.”

This is not the first time Adele backed the NFL during her concert, as to The US Sun, the Skyfall songstress polled the crowd to check who supported the 49ers and the Chiefs ahead of the big game. Jason, the older brother of the tight-end star, who was in the audience with his wife Kylie, yelled "Eagles." Not sure who allegedly shouted the remark, Adele asked, "What did he say?" She then added, "You sound drunk and like a football fan." Later on during Adele's powerful rendition of Someone Like You, Jason was also seen singing and enjoying the song.

In an exclusive interview with Time last year, Swift discussed her relationship with Kelce, including her attendance at his games. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.” In 2023, Swift supported her boyfriend by going to several NFL games. At the Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on September 24, which the former team won 41-10, the singer-songwriter made her NFL debut.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ezra Shaw

Revealing the exact dating timeline the Wildest Dreams songstress said, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Swift said. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.” Swift concluded, “I’m just there to support Travis,” Swift told Time. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”