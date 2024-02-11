Margot Robbie Tackled Men After Overhearing Them Diss ‘Barbie,’ Unaware She Was 'Three Feet Away'

Actress Margot Robbie found herself in a unique and entertaining situation recently when she overheard a group of men discussing her movie Barbie in a pub, not realizing she was sitting just a few feet away. The occurrence, unfolding shortly after the debut of the film on July 21, 2023, underscores the surprising and unpredictable aspects of celebrity life. The actor who is well known for her role as Harley Quinn in the Joker flicks shared her experience with criticism for her acclaimed movie based on Barbie. Women across the globe embraced the color pink as they celebrated the reprised form of feminine zeitgeist in popular culture. However not everybody was a fan of it.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Gourley

Speaking at a SAG-AFTRA screening of the film in Los Angeles, Robbie shared the amusing anecdote, revealing how she couldn't resist the opportunity to engage with the unsuspecting fans of her work per Mail Online. "I had this brilliant experience," she chuckled, recounting the moment. "I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland, and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Sayles

Robbie described the conversation as "truly fascinating," noting the varying opinions among the group about whether to see the film. "There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie," she explained. "One guy was like, ‘Dude, it is a cultural moment, don’t you want to be a part of culture?’ And the other guy was like, ‘I’ll never see it,’ and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing."

margot robbie on the set of 'barbie' (2022) pic.twitter.com/ggGbN9MSgb — popculture (@notgwendalupe) February 4, 2024

Despite initially hesitating, Robbie couldn't resist seizing the opportunity to reveal her identity to the unsuspecting group. "At the last minute as I was walking out I went to their table and I went ‘Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie’," she said, describing the moment when the men realized who she was. "It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realize and I was practically out the door and they went ‘Ohhhh’."

margot robbie promoting 'barbie' in australia (2023) pic.twitter.com/4pxKeTThzb — popculture (@notgwendalupe) January 30, 2024

Reflecting on the experience, Robbie emphasized the joy she derives from seeing people's reactions to the movie, whether it's in person or online. "People’s reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience," she expressed. "Whether it’s having a moment like that, or whether it’s listening in the bathrooms, or whether it’s seeing what people are writing online." The Wolf of Wall Street actor delightful interaction with fans showcases the distinctive encounters that accompany being in the spotlight, transforming a spontaneous meeting into a cheerful moment of bonding and entertainment.