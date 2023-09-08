Donald Trump Emerges as the Popular Choice for 2024 Presidential Election Against Joe Biden

In the approaching 2024 presidential election, former President Donald Trump has the upper hand over President Joe Biden. According to CNN's most recent polls, 46% of registered voters believe that any Republican presidential nominee would be a better choice to govern the country in 2024 than Biden. In the meantime, 44% of people continue to support a Democratic candidate. Only 35% of the total numbers displayed place Biden and Trump as favorably viewed.

According to the CNN poll, there is a lingering feeling that Biden's age and the perception that he is no longer as physically and mentally fit as he once was are overshadowing his accomplishments. Only 26% of people believe he has the strength and intelligence to function once again as the commander-in-chief. Furthermore, 76% of Americans express grave anxiety that his advanced age would limit his capabilities to complete a full term if reelected.

In an interview with CBS News that was published on Thursday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed the worries about the President's advanced age by stating, "Joe Biden is going to be fine." Further, the president's initiatives, according to 58% of those surveyed, have worsened economic conditions. Only 33% of people say they are happy to have him as president. And even inside his own party, there is much discontent: 67% of Democrats and people leaning Democratic believe the party must pick a new candidate.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Johnny Louis

Meanwhile, Trump's popularity is on the rise despite the indictment charges and trial looming large over him. As per Fox News, The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin expressed her disbelief like most of the other Americans over the sudden neck-to-neck competition, "Donald Trump is still polling near 60% in the GOP primary and I’ve been asking myself how is that possible? We’re the party of law and order and I put the blame at the feet of some of the GOP candidates running against him.

Here’s what I’ll tell you, from March of 2024 to July he is going to be on trial in two different trials in Washington, D.C. So that’s from Super Tuesday to the nominating convention in July. I think it’s like a 95% chance barring some major outside factor he will be the GOP nominee and we have to ask ourselves, is that what our country wants? A potentially convicted felon. The flip side, which I pose to you guys, why the hell is he head-to-head, neck and neck with Joe Biden?" she continued.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by James Devaney

"With every passing month, with every new indictment, Donald Trump seems to be consolidating his control over the Republican Party," said ABC's George Stephanopoulos during a segment on ABC's This Week. "It is kind of shocking in a way, that despite all of the baggage that Donald Trump carries, he’s tied with Joe Biden right now," Stephanopoulos said about the poll results conducted by WSJ as well which pits the two leaders equally against each other.

As per Fox News, shockingly majority of the voters feel the indictment charges are 'political strategies to keep Trump out of the 2024 presidential race', 60% of Republican primary voters insisted that the numerous criminal allegations were unjustified and politically motivated. Trump's activities after the 2020 election, according to another 78% of respondents, were justified efforts to assure a fair vote. Only 16% of respondents claimed that Trump made an illegal attempt to stop Congress from recognizing the results of the 2020 presidential election.

