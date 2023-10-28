Here Why the White House Called Donald Trump’s Expanded Travel Ban 'Revolting and Dangerous'

Former President Donald Trump's response to the Israel-Hamas war has come under condemnation from the White House, which called his proposal for an expanded travel ban "revolting and dangerous. "We aren’t bringing in anyone from Gaza, Syria, Somalia, Yemen or Libya or anywhere else that threatens our security," Trump said in one of his recent campaign events.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, "It is revolting and dangerous to tear people apart right now with cruel poison that undermines our basic values as Americans. And no one who praises Iran-backed terrorist groups has any credibility when it comes to protecting our national security from terrorist threats." The White House responded promptly, expressing concern over Trump's stance on these sensitive geopolitical issues, according to reports from NBC News.

Trump's potential role in the upcoming presidential race is under the radar after he made such comments on the ongoing war in the Middle East. Reportedly the former President also stated, "I banned refugees from Syria, I banned refugees from Somalia — very dangerous places — and from all of the most dangerous places all over the world, I banned them." He further added, "In my second term, we’re going to expand every one of those bans." The White House's strong condemnation underscores the significance of diplomatic relations and the potential repercussions of influential figures making contentious statements.

Meanwhile, Democratic President Joe Biden condemned the Hamas attack as "an act of sheer evil" and reiterated his unwavering support for Israel. "This is a time for all of us to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel against 'unadulterated evil," Bates emphasized.

Previously Trump stirred controversy after calling the Hezbollah chief "very smart." In response to the criticism he later released a statement asserting that there had been "no better friend or ally of Israel" than when he was the U.S. president. However, several of Trump's opponents within the Republican Party, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, rebuked the former president for his comments. DeSantis took to social media to express his disbelief, calling it "absurd" that anyone running for President would choose to attack Israel and praise Hezbollah terrorists.

The White House is criticizing former President Trump's response to the Israel-Hamas war, characterizing his call for an expanded travel ban "revolting and dangerous." https://t.co/McrLwRtiXI — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2023

Pence, another potential contender for the 2024 race, emphasized that this is not the time for any American leader to send a message other than standing with Israel. Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, also eyeing the 2024 Republican candidacy, didn't hold back in his criticism. He stated that Trump is "out of his mind" if he thinks any presidential candidate should praise terrorists attacking one of the United States' most crucial allies. As the political landscape reacts to Trump's controversial comments, the incident underscores the delicate nature of international relations and the impact that statements from influential figures can have on diplomatic ties and global perceptions.

