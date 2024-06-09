Here Are the Trump Family’s Six Most Beautiful and Luxurious Engagement Rings

Here Are 6 Luxurious Engagement Rings Belonging to the Trump Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Mike Pont

The Trump family boasts considerable wealth, and naturally, the women adorn themselves with luxurious jewels befitting their status. Among the most notable are the engagement rings, which are huge, beautiful, and certainly very expensive. Former President Donald Trump's wife and former First Lady Melania Trump is popular for her enviable collection of exquisite jewelry, which includes some of the most extravagant pieces. Additionally, other members of the Trump family also have their remarkable treasures. Here, we highlight 6 engagement rings from the Trump family that have captivated many with their beauty.

1. Melania’s Engagement Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Carley Margolis

Donald's lavish third wedding was a spectacle of luxury. Unsurprisingly, Melania's engagement ring matched the luxury of the occasion. Their engagement in 2004 saw him present her with a dazzling 15-carat diamond ring, reportedly purchased at a staggering $1.5 million after negotiating a 50 percent discount from Graff. As reported by Instore Magazine, at the time, Donald said, "Only a fool would say, ‘No thank you, I want to pay a million dollars more for a diamond.'” Celebrating their decade together, Donald gave Melania another stunning ring from Graff. This time, the ring had a 25-carat diamond, valued at $3 million.

2. Tiffany Trump’s Diamond Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Noam Galai

Tiffany Trump made quite the statement on her wedding day, dazzling in head-to-toe sparkles that included an impressive engagement ring. The ring, originally designed by London-based jeweler Samer Halimeh, featured a central 13-carat emerald-cut diamond with smaller stones flanking it, as noted by HELLO Magazine. However, reports suggest that Tiffany upgraded all the stones to larger ones for her special day, increasing the ring's estimated value from $1.2 million to a staggering $1.5 million. Michael Boulos reportedly flew to Dubai to collect the ring before proposing to her at the White House in January 2021.

3. Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Engagement Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Donald Kravitz

During Donald Trump Jr.'s 44th birthday celebration, Kimberly Guilfoyle was photographed flaunting a dazzling diamond ring that caught everyone's eye, according to Radar Online. With their best efforts, the couple managed to keep their impending nuptials a secret for an entire year. There is some uncertainty surrounding whether Guilfoyle had been showcasing the ring in public before the reveal, as its size and beauty would have been hard to overlook. Olivia Landau, a diamond expert, estimated the weight of the emerald-cut diamond to be approximately 5 carats.

4. Vanessa Trump’s Engagement Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Bobby Bank

Vanessa Trump, Donald Jr.'s ex-wife, also received a notably expensive engagement ring back in 2004. Reports suggest that the former president's son proposed with a $100,000 ring that he received in exchange for a public proposal at the Bailey, Banks & Biddle jewelry store, as well as making himself available for promotional opportunities, as detailed by The List. The couple married in 2005 but eventually divorced in 2018, the same year Donald Jr. went public with his relationship with Guilfoyle.

5. Lara Trump’s Proposal Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Taylor Hill

Eric Trump and Lara Trump form a power duo in their own right. Their paths crossed while Eric was employed with the Trump Organization and Lara worked as a producer at Inside Edition. Interestingly, Eric's engagement to Lara in 2013 may have come with a special perk. Donald's youngest son, from his first marriage to Ivana, proposed with a ring from his sister Ivanka's fine jewelry line. Although Lara has shared glimpses of the dazzling diamond platinum ring on social media, specifics about the ring remain elusive.

6. Ivanka Trump’s Huge Diamond Ring

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Charles Eshelman

Ivanka Trump's fine jewelry line was stopped in 2017 to focus on more affordable costume jewelry. However, she received top-notch treatment when Jared Kushner proposed in 2009. He gave her a stunning 5.22-carat, D flawless, cushion-cut diamond on a diamond-encrusted band. The ring, estimated to be worth over $500,000, is believed to have been designed by Ivanka, with Jared selecting the center stone, according to SCMP. “Ivanka may feel in international political environments it sends out the wrong message to wear large ostentatious pieces of jewelry," a jewelry expert said.