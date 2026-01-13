“He Knows the Trump Ship Is Sinking” – Netizens Roast JD Vance Over Sleepy Trump Photo

Vice President JD Vance posted a series of photos from a meeting at the White House on social media. However, a picture of JD Vance’s boss, Donald Trump, eclipsed everything else. In one of the photos, Trump appears to be asleep during the meeting.

JD Vance captioned his Instagram post, “Vice President Vance joined POTUS at a meeting with Oil and Gas Industry representatives last week. REMINDER: Gas prices are at a five-year LOW thanks to President Trump🇺🇸 (sic).”

The Internet couldn’t help but notice a sleepy Trump in one of the pictures posted by JD Vance. Some even wondered if the Vice President shared that picture deliberately. An Instagram user commented on the post, “Why is the President asleep in the photo?”

Meanwhile, another user dropped a comment on JD Vance’s post that read, “Pretty sad when the WH can’t even find a photo of him to post with his eyes open.” (Vance had shared the post in collaboration with the White House on Instagram).

Trying to decode JD Vance’s motive behind sharing the picture that he did, a user asked, “Or is he secretly trying to promote himself over Trump because he knows the Trump ship is sinking and he wants to take his place?” Another netizen questioned JD Vance and wrote, “Why would you post it… it be your own people.”

Among the many comments on the post, the constant ones seemed to be those slamming Trump for allegedly sleeping. “Someone wake up grandpa,” read a comment. Similar thoughts echoed in remarks such as “And Trump is falling asleep again,” and “Sleeping Trump, he seemed very tired,” and “Sleepy Don,” a nickname that has almost become synonymous with Trump.

Trump and Vance’s equation can be summed up as somewhat complicated. Last year, in a podcast, Vance went on to snub Donald Trump, and he ended up calling United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio his “best friend.” In addition to that, per Politico, the Vice President once labeled Trump as an “idiot” and “America’s Hitler.”

Amid the never-ending rumors of a rift between JD Vance and Trump, the Vice President has often been spotted giving disgruntled looks and side-eye glances to Trump. However, he continues to defend Trump on social media and often posts pictures with him.

JD Vance also invited Trump and Melania to his residence last year, and sharing a picture from the same, he wrote on social media platform X, “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner.” The Vice President continued in his post, “Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.”

It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

Trump too, often scoops up opportunities to joke about Vance. Last year, Trump said that Xi Jinping’s staff is scared of him and he would want the same from his staff, adding, “I want my cabinet to behave like that… Never seen men so scared in their lives. JD doesn’t behave like that. JD butts into conversations. At least for a couple of days, we’ll keep you long-term, but a couple of days of that would be nice.”