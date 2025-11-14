JD Vance’s Claims About the Economy Contradict Trump’s – And the Internet Wastes No Time Mocking Him

The Vice President of the US, JD Vance, has proven to be one of the strongest allies of Donald Trump since he came back as the President for the second time. However, despite his staunch loyalty to Trump, Vance has, at times, said certain things that have shown Trump in a poor light and other times directly went beyond some of the President’s claims.

Something similar happened on Thursday as JD Vance sat for a Fox News interview with Sean Hannity. Asking about the American economy, Hannity asked when will the common citizens of the US “really see the engine of the economy start to take off.”

To this, Vance said, “Well, some of it has already started, Sean.” He then added, “But some of it is going to take a long time,” further claiming that Trump, in his second term has “inherited a disaster.”

HANNITY: When do we really see the engine of the economy start to take off? JD VANCE: Some of it is going to take a long time because we inherited a disaster pic.twitter.com/wo1mTNuqCm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2025

However, it was quickly noticed that Vance’s comments stood in contrast to Trump’s as the President has consistently been bragging about how great the American economy was going. Saying high words about the US economy has been one of Trump’s biggest brags and the fact that Vance contradicted that naturally drew a lot of attention.

Taking to X, one user commented, “What he meant to say is they created a disaster.” Another one asked a direct question, “Umm, wasn’t the economy already supposed to be taking off on “Day One”?” A third user chimed in with Donald Trump’s claims, saying, “Meanwhile Trump is saying its never been hotter.”

Another user commented, “Do you remember when it was all supposed to be day 1, everything and the world and more, and they fell for it.” To further highlight the contradiction between Trump’s and Vance’s words, one person commented, “So ‘Day One’ has become ‘A Long Time.’”

One user added a more critical comment, saying, “This wrecking ball of a president and administration inherited a smooth, in-progress recovering economy from trump’s disastrous first term. Each new Dem president ALWAYS has to clean up the economy from a Repub president’s term.”

BREAKING: In an insane moment, Trump bizarrely claims “We have the best economy we’ve ever had,” despite back-to-back months of massive job losses, inflation skyrocketing costs in groceries, utilities, and much more. His cognitive decline is stunning.pic.twitter.com/KhDgXNyNsY — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) October 9, 2025

Another person made a sarcastic comment, saying, “Wait a minute I thought we were in the middle of the Golden Age and had the best economy ever and now JD says it’s going to take a long time for the recovery to happen. Which is it?”

Yet another comment read, “Trump and Vance have tanked the economy. jobs. International relations with our allies bombing in international waters they claim are drug traffickers and let Russian aggression in Ukraine and using govt agencies to go after their enemies.”

Other comments went in the similar line with users pointing out how the MAGA base would continue blaming the Biden government for this economy even if Trump is the President for a second term. Netizens’ reactions showed how the common people are quite frustrated with the way the American economy is shaping up and are actually waiting for something better to happen.

However, the contradiction between Trump and JD Vance’s words not only shows the disconnect between the administration but also paints a rather concerning picture for the future of America.