JD Vance’s Old Post about Epstein’s “Clients Secret” Goes Viral Amid Ongoing Trump Controversy

Amid the Epstein emails scandal, Vice President JD Vance is being haunted by an old X post (previously known as Twitter). The Internet chanced upon an old tweet of Vance from 2021. In which he asks, “What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh…”

JD Vance’s old tweet was in response to an X post that read, “Are you paying attention yet? The DOJ and Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have made a deal that her ‘little black book’ of contacts will never be made public.”

What possible interest would the US government have in keeping Epstein’s clients secret? Oh… https://t.co/H8fGktWwmR — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 30, 2021

JD Vance’s boss, Donald Trump’s name continues to resurface every time there is a mention of the release of the Epstein files, including the latest emails scandal (more on that later). Needless to say, the Internet was shocked to chanced upon the old tweet. “Oh, what,” an X user wrote. Another one added, “Hahahaahaha.”

The Internet was having a field day over the old X post shared by JD Vance. “What happened to this, JD,” a user asked. Another added, “JD just circling back on this.” A third asked jokingly, “Any updates on this, champ?” The comments section of JD Vance’s X post was flooded with remarks like “Hmmm. I wonder,” and “this aged like milk in a hit car,” and “Living out his destiny as an actual meme.”

The Internet understood the assignment and bombarded the thread with remarks like, “That’s a great question, former Ohio senator, now vice president of the United States, Mr. Vance! Hope you answer it soon, man.” An X user asked, “Anything more for us on this JD?” and “Why didn’t Vance delete this yet?” and “Do you know anyone you could ask about this?”

The Epstein controversy resurfaced after House Democrats released emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein. A 2011 email shows Trump’s alleged interactions with one of Epstein’s victims. The emails also suggested that Trump had spent time at Epstein’s residence.

“These latest emails raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the President. The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover,” House Democrats’ statement read.

The Oversight Dems’ X post on Wednesday read, “Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES.”

BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received new emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate that raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein’s horrific crimes. Read them for yourself. It’s time to end this cover-up and RELEASE THE FILES. pic.twitter.com/A5XgOHj2Jq — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) November 12, 2025

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed the emails in a Truth Social entry, calling them a “hoax” and going on to blame Democrats. Trump began the post with these words, “The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects.”

Trump, who has repeatedly claimed to have cut ties with Epstein, continued in his post, “Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country 1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.”

Reacting to the Epstein emails controversy, in which he is repeatedly mentioned, Trump wrote, “There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats. The Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN!”