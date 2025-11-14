Newsom Taunts Trump Over Epstein Emails With New ‘White House Signage’ Post — MAGA Calls It Defamation

President Donald Trump seems to be in a mess, and one person taking full advantage is California Governor Gavin Newsom. After the House Oversight Committee released thousands of pages of previously sealed documents that Trump can no longer avoid, Newsom has been having a great time mocking the President online.

The sudden release of emails and text messages from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate has added fuel to the fire. The texts include names of prominent people, such as journalists, politicians, and other celebrities. In addition to that, it also consists of several communications referring to Trump, as per news reports.

Democratic members of the committee also released three specific emails from Epstein, who died in jail in 2019. The emails suggest that Trump knew everything about Epstein’s abuse of young girls.

In one of the emails from 2011, Epstein called Donald Trump the “dog that hasn’t barked,” according to CNN. The outlet also wrote that an alleged Epstein victim, whose name was in the email, was withheld. The email said the victim “spent hours at my house with him,” in an alleged reference to the president.

Newsom, however, made sure to use the situation and hit two brutal insults at Trump. He mocked both the controversy and Trump’s revamp of the Oval Office on X, this Thursday. The post was captioned, “WOW, new signage!” above a photo showing former presidents in gilt frames in the office and the headline “I AM A PE–.”

Social media went into a frenzy as soon as the post went viral, garnering over 600,000 views and counting, with over 24,000 likes. “It’s brass-bronze too! So much rich stuff, I am in tears!” raved an X user.

It’s brass-bronze too! So much rich stuff, I am in tears! — Curious Mr. Fox (@CuriousMrFox101) November 13, 2025

“This is straight defamation. A false criminal accusation, published to millions, done with clear malice,” claimed a MAGA supporter. But the critics haven’t taken a side yet.

“Have you noticed that Donald sues everyone for everything but *never* sues anyone who calls him a p—-hile? Interesting…,” this X user mused. “So gross,” another proclaimed.

An X user, JrProfit, has released photos of Trump, Vance, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI director Kash Patel. The post also shares details of the alleged hypocrisy from the tour since retaking the White House.

But Newsom, in his typical fashion, wasn’t done yet. The governor even tagged Vice President JD Vance for comment in the caption. He wrote, “Color me shocked. Any comment, @JDVance?” above an article headline on the shocking revelation that Trump spent hours with one of the victims.

The second post that Newsom wrote reached even more readers, supporters, and critics. “Watching all the MAGA cult members spinning out on here claiming this shit has been “debunked” or doing what Bill Clinton “whataboutism” is [expletive language] hilarious,” said film and TV Critic John Rocha.