“Democracy Demolition with Don” – Newsom Sums Up Donald Trump’s Presidency in His Signature Style

For years now, Gavin Newsom has been in a very public war of words with US President Donald Trump as well as his close-knit circle. The California Governor, who took a swipe at Donald Trump’s health earlier this week, just suggested a scathing new nickname for Trump.

In his latest X post, Gavin Newsom’s Press Office reacted to the viral clip of Trump giving a White House tour to a Fox News reporter. Newsom jokingly suggested a tentative title for an HGTV show that Trump should host, and even offered a possible title. “Coming soon to HGTV: Democracy Demolition with Don — because if it ain’t broke, he’ll make it worse,” wrote Gavin Newsom in an X post.

Coming soon to HGTV: Democracy Demolition with Don — because if it ain’t broke, he’ll make it worse. https://t.co/ZqoNe7YsBp — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

Trump’s ambitious $300 million project, the White House Ballroom, has remained in one controversy or another. A brief context for a better understanding of Newsom’s “ain’t broke” remark. The White House Ballroom renovations have crossed a whopping budget of $300 million, which has given rise to debate about taxpayers’ money being used for the renovations. Meanwhile, Trump continues to maintain the claims that the ballroom has been funded by private donors only.

Another reason that the renovation of the ballroom has been flagged as controversial is that the entire East Wing of the White House was demolished for its construction. The architectural changes are a total contradiction to the big initial claims that the existing structure would not undergo any major changes.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the controversy surrounding Trump’s White House makeovers refuses to die. It began with the Ballroom. His gold dash additions in the Lincoln Bathroom also garnered a negative response from a section of the Internet lately.

The series of tweaks at the White House (all done under Trump’s second Presidential term) also include the recent addition of a golden label at the Oval Office, which led to dementia rumors and conversations online about the President’s deteriorating health condition that require him to get places labeled.

Turns out, this wasn’t the sole swipe Newsom took at Trump. He also reacted to Trump’s recent brass-bronze blunder and jokingly wrote, “Bronze. Brass. Brain damage. Trump’s holy trinity.”

About the latest Trump oopsie – he was seen boasting about the signature gold signs at the Presidential Walk of Fame, saying, “Take a look at this, fellas, you want to see detail. So, like this sign. Most people just do sign. They paint it on the wall. So that’s half-inch thick bronze carved by a very talented person. And it’s brass, it’s pure brass. It’s half-inch thick brass.”

Bronze. Brass. Brain damage. Trump’s holy trinity. https://t.co/RLIxPmrWrn — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

Gavin Newsom, who has quite a bit of a reputation for trolling Trump on social media, in a recent interview, explained why he continues to mock POTUS repeatedly. Newsom clarified that the intent behind mocking Donald Trump through memes online is “holding a mirror up to that madness.”

Gavin Newsom added during the interview, “Quite the contrary. The whole expression was not to allow it to be normalized. It was becoming normalized – the normalization of deviancy across the spectrum of issues, but his communication – he’s dressing up as the pope, as Superman. He’s putting his face on Mt. Rushmore. It’s madness. So, I put a mirror up to that madness,” Gavin Newsom was quoted as saying.