“Not the Rule of Don” – Gavin Newsom Slams Donald Trump After Prop 50 Passes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slammed Donald Trump after the passage of Prop 50. So far, he has been trolling Trump and his administration with cheeky posts and AI photos, but now he is warning the nation against Trump’s power grab strategy and the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

Gavin Newsom said, “Donald Trump does not believe in fair and free elections, period. And full stop. Next year is the 250th anniversary of the best of the Roman Republic, the best of Greek democracy, this fundamental notion of a system of checks and balances of popular sovereignty, the rule of law, Mr. President, the rule of law, not the rule of Don.”

With the help of the ballot measure, California will have a new redrawing of the congressional districts. According to Newsom, this is the way to fight back against the Republican-led states’ redrawing of the congressional maps, ultimately helping to get more seats in the House.

You have to admit Governor Gavin Newsom was absolutely gutsy to put in Proposition 50 in play He called Republicans to the carpet. He fought Trump with fire California voters then turned around and neutralized Trump #BlueWave pic.twitter.com/xs8vhtmDgV — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) November 5, 2025

Currently, Republicans have nine of 52 congressional seats. However, Newsom added that this measure is crucial to defend democracy. The Republicans in California aren’t too happy with his move and fear that it will disenfranchise voters.

Newsom further wrote, “You are playing with fire, risking the destabilization of our democracy, while knowing that California can neutralize any gains you hope to make.” He also implied that Trump and the GOP are just trying to rig the maps to gain more power. Moreover, his redistricting was just “an affront to American democracy.”

He added, “If you will not stand down, I will be forced to lead an effort to redraw the maps in California.” He further said that if other states call off redistricting, California will do the same, but they will not sit back and watch democracy on fire.

Since California is one of the few states that has independent redistricting for the congressional maps, Newsom has also assured voters that the same task will return to the commission in 2030.

Trump’s already crying fraud about Prop 50 before he’s even lost. He’ll continue to manipulate the system if it doesn’t go his way. We must keep fighting back. pic.twitter.com/ItjVgJB3TI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 5, 2025

Republicans in California who are not on Newsom’s side fear the ballot measure will remove GOP representation. Moreover, rural voters will be outnumbered. The former Shasta County supervisor, Patrick Jones, said, “Most of us see it as, you know, just massive gerrymandering, taking what little representation that we had away and now we’ll have absolutely nothing.”

The MAGA community had a field day online, too. One critic commented, “Nothing says confidence like yelling fraud before the scoreboard lights up. It’s like blaming the ref during warmups. Politics today feels less like chess and more like dodgeball with microphones.”

Another one added, “Courts will decide whether Prop 50 is constitutional. One thing is for sure: it is morally reprehensible to vote to deny other citizens the right to be represented.”