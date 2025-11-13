MAGA’s Awkward Silence on the Epstein Emails Is Louder Than Ever — and Gavin Newsom Is Absolutely Loving It

Gavin Newsom is asking the biggest names of MAGA to speak now, but they’ve decided to hold their silence. This comes after a link to Donald Trump surfaced in the newest development in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The California Governor took to social media to demand answers from Trump loyalists.

On Wednesday, Epstein’s emails were released by House Democrats. The emails allege that the president was well aware of the disgraced financier’s misconduct. In one of his correspondences, the convicted trafficker even referred to Trump as a “dog who hasn’t barked.”

Newsom, one of Trump’s biggest critics, called on Republican figures to comment on the emails. “Any comment, @JDVance?” he wrote on X(formerly known as Twitter) while reposting an article from The New York Times.

“Epstein Alleged in Emails That Trump Knew of His Conduct,” the headline to the story reads, which details the emails where Epstein mentions the president on several occasions.

The governor also mocked the social media personalities who attended a February meeting conducted at the White House. At the meeting, the group sat down with the president to review files that were labeled as “The Epstein Files: Phase 1.”

“Anyone check on these ‘influencers’ this morning?” Newsom’s press office wrote in another post. “Pretty big day for the ‘issue’ they’re most passionate about,” the same post read.

Anyone check on these “influencers” this morning? Pretty big day for the “issue” they’re most passionate about.https://t.co/GtA7YuRcqh pic.twitter.com/pdo0v9Lovi — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 12, 2025

DC Draino’s Rogan O’Handley, one of the influencers invited to the White House, addressed the released emails while calling them “a pure distraction play” by the Democrats. He went on to claim that the Democrats looked like “fools” because the shutdown was ending and had to resort to the “distraction play.”

O’Handley claimed that the Democrats released “vague Epstein emails” where Trump’s name is mentioned with “names redacted to make them look worse than they are.”

JD Vance, who once claimed that the President has “nothing to hide,” has remained silent on the matter since Wednesday. Karoline Leavitt, true to her job description, has fiercely defended Trump.

“The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump,” the Press Secretary noted in a statement given to The Daily Beast. She claimed that the “unnamed victim” that Epstein alleged Trump spent time with was actually Virginia Giuffre.

Leavitt pointed out how Giuffre herself repeatedly attested that Trump was “not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and ‘couldn’t have been friendlier’ to her in their limited interactions.”

KAROLINE LEAVITT on Epstein emails: “It is not a coincidence that the Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news this morning ahead of Republicans reopening the government.” “This is another distraction campaign by the Democrats and the liberal media.” pic.twitter.com/TpOW6IRhAh — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 12, 2025

She also noted the “fact” that the disgraced financier was kicked out of Mar-a-Lago by Trump for being a “creep to his female employees.” The 28-year-old claimed that any American with common sense would see “right through this hoax and clear distraction.”

Trump himself has labeled the release of Epstein’s correspondence as a “hoax” orchestrated by the Democrats. “They’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” he added in a post on Truth Social.