Newsom Slams Trump’s ‘Dumb’ Policy at Global Talks in Brazil

California’s governor Gavin Newsom takes centre-stage at COP30 in Brazil, while U.S. federal leaders are mostly absent.

Governor Newsom called out U.S. climate policy as “dumb” at the COP30 summit in Belém, Brazil, asserting California is stepping into the leadership gap left by Washington. He said, “It’s a global competitive responsibility for us to assert ourselves more forcefully in the absence of national leadership, per SFGate.

Newsom arrived in Belém, Brazil, for the COP30 climate summit, ready for the attack. He went immediately on the offensive, targeting U.S. federal climate policy and positioning his state as a global powerhouse in clean energy.

Speaking at a fireside chat, via SFGate, Newsom said, “The reason I’m here is in the absence of leadership coming from the United States. This vacuum. It’s rather jaw dropping. Not one representative. Not one.” He was intent on the fact that California must fill the leadership void.

The Trump Administration’s lack of duty, responsibility, or leadership to address the climate crisis is an abomination and a disgrace. California remains a stable and reliable partner in low-carbon, green growth. pic.twitter.com/LLuriqLyBS — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 11, 2025

At one session, per Reuters, Newsom declared, “The United States of America is as dumb as we want to be on this topic, but the state of California is not. And so we are going to assert ourselves, we’re going to lean in, and we are going to compete in this space.” Newsom was taking no hostages.

Indeed, Newsom and Governor Helder Barbalho of Pará signed a Memorandum of Understanding for wildfire prevention and response, according to the Californian Government’s page. They agreed on ways to improve forest monitoring, and how to share resources to enhance firefighting response amongst other things.

California just signed a new climate MOU with Colombia at #COP30. With this partnership, we’re doubling down on the fight against climate change — collaborating on innovative solutions for methane reduction and clean energy. pic.twitter.com/QtxER4xb0M — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 12, 2025

The governor’s appearance stands in stark contrast to the absence of high-level federal U.S. officials at COP30. Hosts and delegates noted that the U.S. sent no cabinet-level representation, a gap Newsom was only too pleased to highlight.

Newsom also took aim at what he called the “dumbing down” of U.S. climate priorities. According to The Guardian, the governor felt the rollback of federal clean-energy programs and the exit from global accords were “an abomination, it’s a disgrace.”

California’s state government has aggressively championed clean-technology investment, renewable-energy mandates and greenhouse-gas reductions. A recent report noted the state has cut emissions by 21 % since 2000 while its economy grew significantly.

At #COP30, California and Brazil just signed a new Declaration of Intention. We’ll be collaborating on the responsible use of AI and other cutting-edge technology to improve environmental sustainability and public services. pic.twitter.com/j1N2mdclH6 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 12, 2025

He also pulled no punches about global competition. “China will dominate in the next great global industry,” Newsom told delegates, accusing U.S. policy of surrendering ground.

In a press moment, when asked about potential trips or a 2028 presidential bid, Newsom sidestepped the question neatly. “I don’t worry about 2028. I worry about fair and free elections. I’m more worried about 2026,” he said.

California just teamed up with Nigeria on a new climate partnership at #COP30 — focused on cleaner transportation, climate adaptation, and cutting pollution. Real action, global collaboration! pic.twitter.com/2YiJYQwuPd — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 12, 2025

Despite the serious diplomacy, the tone remained sharp. The Guardian reported Newsom describing Trump as an “invasive species … a wrecking-ball president,” in one of the summit’s boldest remarks.

California’s presence at COP30 signals more than wanting to network. Newsom’s participation shows one governor’s state-led effort to influence climate policy and technology investment in the absence of a federal lead.

But for now, Newsom’s message is straightforward and loud: while Washington steps back, California is stepping up. He’s got it all mapped out.