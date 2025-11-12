JD Vance Indirectly Hints That Donald Trump’s Petty Public Remarks Have Hurt His Feelings

JD Vance accidentally admitted that the subtle digs Donald Trump makes have affected him on a few occasions. There are ongoing rumors that Vance and Trump are not on good terms. Amid the rift, Vance has made it clear that he doesn’t agree with the comments Mr. President made about him and his chatty behavior.

Earlier, Trump made headlines when he praised the cabinet of Chinese President Xi Jinping for their loyalty and obedience. “I never saw a posture like that. I’ve never seen men so scared in their lives,” Trump said (via People). Further fueling rumors of a feud with Vance, he shifted the conversation to his VP.

“Why don’t you behave like that?” He said. “JD doesn’t behave like that! JD butts into conversations! I want to have that for at least a couple of days. Okay, JD?”

On November 11, JD Vance gave a speech and honored military veterans on Veterans Day. He got a bit carried away in his speech and made a little joke about his boss. He highlighted Trump’s dedication to those who have served in the military.

“I’ve learned a few things while working so closely with the President of the United States: The first thing is that he LOVES our Nation’s Veterans,” said Vance. Then came the joke.

“And the second thing I’ve learned about the President of the United States is that he REALLY HATES when somebody who’s speaking before him goes on for too long.

And so with that in mind, I have prepared a very brief and very inspiring one-hour and 45-minute speech.” Just like Vance, even Trump seemed to have taken the joke in a lighthearted manner. However, it also suggests that Vance was not over Donald Trump’s earlier gigs.

Earlier, Trump made fun of JD Vance’s socks, calling them weird. “By the way, I have to just speak of inflation,” Trump started. “I love these socks, what’s with these socks. I’m trying to stay focused, but I’m very impressed with the VP’s socks,” he said (via Diario AS).

Trump’s comments sent the room roaring with laughter. Unsurprisingly, Vance also seemed to delight in the joke, because, well, what else could he really do?