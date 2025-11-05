Trump Roasts JD Vance Amid Rift Rumors – “For A Couple of Days, We’ll Keep You Long-Term”

Vice President JD Vance is said to be one of the most loyal aides of Donald Trump. However, the President never misses an opportunity to take a swipe at Vance. The reason we brought this up today is that at the White House breakfast, Trump made a joke at the expense of JD Vance while mentioning Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s efficient staff.

Drawing comparisons with Xi Jinping’s staff that Trump witnessed during the course of his recent Asia diplomatic tour, he said at the White House, “I want my cabinet to behave like that … Never seen men so scared in their lives.” Trump mentioned how Xi Jinping’s Vice President is rather quiet and solely responds to the leader when permitted.

Trump then joked about JD Vance and said during the session, “JD doesn’t behave like that. JD butts into conversations.” He then jokingly added, “At least for a couple of days, we’ll keep you long-term, but a couple of days of that would be nice.”

Trump on President Xi: “During the meeting, he’s here, and he’s got about 6 people on each side. And every one of those people were at attention. And I made a comment to one of them and it got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him. I said, I want my cabinet to behave like… pic.twitter.com/j5AhRzTdz4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

On X, Trump’s Vance joke was momentarily eclipsed by many comments flagging Trump’s “dictator” like behavior. A user commented on the clip, “If you look at Rubio and Vance face when the dictator speaks, you can tell they are trying their best to cosplay like those obedient things.” Similar thoughts echoed. With a second user writing, “Yes, suppress your own cabinet members. Only wants blind loyalty.”

Some reminded Trump of his own cabinet not being drastically different. “From what we’ve seen of your Cabinet meetings, they didn’t look that different, Mr. Trump,” an X user wrote. Another comment on the clip read, “But your cabinet does behave like that already.”

Some netizens also schooled Trump, reminding him that he is the leader of a democratic country. “Said no leader living in a democracy,” a user flagged. “And he thinks telling that story is somehow going in his favor,” pointed out another user. “He’s a wannabe dictator. Just like we said,” read another remark on the post.

For another section of the Internet, however, the Trump-Vance equation continued to be the subject of discussion. “Always interesting to see how much shame and embarrassment JD Vance is willing to take,” a user wrote. “JD doesn’t dare oppose Trump,” tweeted another user. “My guess is that Xi’s staff doesn’t fear him, just actually respects him. I can’t imagine Vance has any respect for Trump,” speculated another user.

Trump and Vance’s equation can be summed up as somewhat complicated. In a recent podcast, Vance snubbed Trump, calling United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio his “best friend.” According to Politico, the Vice President once labeled Trump as an “idiot” and “America’s Hitler.”

Meanwhile, Vance has also been caught giving disgruntled looks and side-eye glances to Trump. However, on social media, JD Vance continues to defend Trump. Earlier this year, he documented his double dinner date with Donald and Melania Trump, and his wife and former lawyer, Usha Vance.

“It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night,” JD Vance wrote, documenting his dinner with “boss” Trump.

It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

Rumors of JD Vance and Trump’s alleged rift also resurfaced in October when MSNBC host Jen Psaki claimed in a podcast that “JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else. He is willing to do anything to get there.” She added, “He’s scarier in certain ways” than the 79-year-old Donald Trump. Vance decided to dodge the “scarier than” Trump comment and only addressed the remark that the host made about his wife, Usha Vance.