JD Vance Snubs Donald Trump – Names His “Best Friend” in the White House

Vice President JD Vance is known to have a complicated relationship with President Donald Trump. In a recent interview with Miranda Devine on the New York Post’s Pod Force One podcast, Vance snubbed Trump as his “best friend” in the White House.

Vance named United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his “best friend” during the podcast. When asked if there could be potential tension between the two Republicans, Vance replied, “First of all, no. There’s not going to be any tension. Marco is my best friend in the administration.”

Further talking about Marco Rubio, Vance added, “He and I work a lot together and we really do, I think — a lot of the good work that we do as an administration is because we’re all able to work together.”

NEW: @mirandadevine asks JD Vance if there’d be “TENSION” with Marco Rubio over who would *LEAD* 2028 ticket VANCE:”There’s not going to be any tension. Marco is my best friend in the administration.” @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/baPNejCCb1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 29, 2025

Vance went on to add during the interview that “worrying too much about the politics actually, makes you worse at the job that you have.” Vance added, “I never want to wake up — and so far, I’ve never woken up and thought to myself, ‘How do I make myself president of the United States?’ What I wake up and think to myself is, ‘How do I do a good job as Vice President?’”

Per Vance, talking about the Vance-Rubio 2028 ticket is “premature.” During the podcast, he praised the fellow Republican and said, “And I think Marco Rubio, as himself, ‘How do I do a good job as Secretary of State?’”

Marco Rubio and Vance are both intrigued by talks about aliens and UFOs. Vance mentioned pivoting the conversation towards the extraterrestrial. “I really want to sort of dig into it. You know, Marco’s actually very interested in this, too. We talked about this a little. We talked about this back in our Senate days,” Vance said.

Meanwhile, on social media, Vance continues to actively share posts with Trump. In September, he and his wife, Usha Vance, hosted Donald and Melania Trump for a dinner at their official residence.

Documenting a moment from the double dinner date, JD Vance captioned the X post, “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.”

It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8XDsXyj8oD — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 3, 2025

Vance has quite a bit of a reputation as one of the most loyal aides of Trump. However, in the past, the Vice President has labeled Trump as an “idiot” and “America’s Hitler,” according to Politico. He often features in headlines for his side-eye glances at Trump. The most recent one was his disgruntled look at Trump earlier this month. He was even caught side-eyeing the President in August this year.

JD Vance recently occupied headline space after he fired back at MSNBC host Jen Psaki. The host said in a podcast that “JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else. He is willing to do anything to get there.” She added, “he’s scarier in certain ways” than the 79-year-old Donald Trump.

Vance ignored the Trump bit and responded to her “save Usha” comment only. “It’s disgraceful – but of course, the Second Lady can speak for herself. I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I at least hope my wife feels the same about me! I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife, to keep on serving the country together. And I’m honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always,” JD Vance said.