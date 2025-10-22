JD Vance’s Side-Eye Chronicles — Secret Looks Reveal True Feelings About Trump

Over time, JD Vance has proven himself to be one of the most loyal aides of Donald Trump. However, when Trump had first named Vance as his Vice President back in July 2024, everyone was quite surprised. Despite not being a pro Trump in the past, Vance replaced Mike Pence as Trump’s running mate and both Trump and Vance seemed really excited about their new venture together.

However, it is important to note here that while praising Trump in public, Vance has a documented history of harsh criticism toward the president, expressing dislike through interviews, tweets, and messages. He even labeled Trump as an “idiot” and “America’s Hitler,” according to Politico.

This tension has now become well documented through a series of photographs capturing JD Vance’s side-eye glances at Trump throughout their time working together. These looks come across as full of disgust or sneer and the intensity in them kind of makes it difficult to ignore Vance’s true feelings about Trump.

The most recent example can be traced back to in October 2025 when Argentinian officials came to the White House. The meeting was quite well documented and in a slightly out of focus picture, Vance’s displeased expression toward Trump could be seen clearly.

In August 2025, Trump announced the location for the 2026 World Cup draw at a White House press event. A photo captured Vance standing nearby, looking visibly unexcited. His eyebrows were turned downwards and the expression on his face was of clear dismay, showing how he did not always even try to hide his true feelings about Trump.

Even Botox couldn’t hide JD Vance’s emotions when Trump praised Zelensky, calling him a strong leader and saying they get along very well 😄 pic.twitter.com/G4JP1UrvuJ — Victoria (@victoriaslog) October 17, 2025

Earlier in May 2025, Trump held a press conference at the Oval office before his trip to the U.K. There, as he announced a trade deal between the two nations, JD Vance stood close behind the President with arms crossed and a stern look. His body language and looks made his feelings toward Trump very clear.

The side-eyes from Vance have only grown sharper over time. At a June 2025 conference in the White House East Room, Trump announced air strikes on Iran. While Vance publicly supported the decision, his face betrayed his true feelings during Trump’s speech. Standing to Trump’s right, he looked quite angry and resentful with a narrowed expression on his face.

In early 2025, when Vance addressed the White House press corps for one of his first public appearances as VP, he was seen glancing momentarily over his shoulder at Trump. That look, captured by cameras, revealed Vance’s anger and frustration, which was clearly directed at the President.

With these looks now immortalized in various digital archives, JD Vance’s complicated feelings about Trump are out in the open. While he continues showing his unrelenting support for the President, there are times when he cannot help himself from feeling anger and resentment toward Trump and these looks prove the same.