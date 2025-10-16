JD Vance Reveals Chilling Scheme to Target the Left – Declares, “We Are Doing It”

On Wednesday, JD Vance, the Vice President of the U.S., casually said that the Trump administration is “retraining the entire government” to focus on “left-wing violence.” While speaking on The Charlie Kirk Show, the 41-year-old Vice President made a shocking claim.

Vance, while addressing the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, said, “Because we have such a big problem with left-wing political violence, we have to train the investigatory and law enforcement powers of the government to focus on that particular problem.” He added, “We really have to retrain the entire government to focus on this left-wing violence problem. We are doing it.”

Even though Vance did not reveal how Trump or he were planning to “retrain the entire government,” he constantly talked about conspiracies about “paid protestors.” He even stated that he wanted to see how the ones who oppose Trump are getting paid. He went all metaphorical and asked, “If a brick gets thrown through a wall in a government building, who bought the brick?”

In January 2025, JD Vance extended his support to President Donald Trump’s decision to pardon the rioters of January 6. These rioters were responsible for smashing windows and trying to break into the Capitol building to overturn the 2020 election results.

What caught everyone’s attention was Vance’s appearance on The Charlie Kirk Show, which was filled with false statements and the omission of facts, as per his wish. Earlier in the podcast, Vance said, “Political violence, it’s just a statistical fact that it’s a bigger problem on the left.”

However, this isn’t true. As the Department of Justice asserted until mid-September, domestic terrorism is mainly carried out by right-wing groups. The study states, “the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism.”

There are other studies released after the Department of Justice erased its own study backing up the claims that far-right political violence is more prevalent than left-wing violence. Vance also claimed, “If you had, god forbid, somebody on the left that was assassinated, I’m sure you could find one person who would maybe celebrate it… but the fact that it became mainstream to celebrate Charlie [Kirk]’s death… it was just really disgusting.”

In the past few years, innumerable Republicans in Washington have made degrading and offensive comments about acts of political violence. After Democratic Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed by a Republican gunman, MAGA Sen. Mike Lee made a bizarre remark. He tried to score some political points by making a baseless claim that the shooter was a Marxist. He even joked, saying, “Nightmare on Walz Street,” referring to the state’s governor, Tim Walz.

It’s safe to say that the Trump Administration is tactically twisting and turning facts to show the left-wing and Democrats in a bad light. In fact, after Charlie Kirk’s assassination, the intensity of attacking the left has definitely increased. Trump, Vance, and MAGA supporters wasted no time blaming the left for Kirk’s death.