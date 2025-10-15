JD Vance “Pearl-Clutching” Comment Under Fire — Vice President Faces Backlash for Downplaying Racist Young Republicans Chat Scandal

Just when the Internet thought Vice President JD Vance’s statements couldn’t get more distasteful, he shocked the Internet with his latest remarks that have led to another snowballing controversy. Attaching a screenshot of a chat, JD Vance, on X, dismissed the reaction to the vile texts of Young Republicans group chat as “pearl-clutching.” He then went on to claim that Democratic Virginia Attorney General candidate Jay Jones’ violent texts from 2022 were “far worse.”

This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence. pic.twitter.com/kV57Wq7BLG — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 14, 2025

It started with vile leaked Telegram messages of leaders of Young Republican groups across the United States. The leaked chats were replete with antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic messages. Per Politico, some 2,900 pages of text messages were exchanged between early January and mid-August alone.

In the chat group titled “RESTOREYR WAR ROOM,” the Young Republicans referred to Black people as “monkeys” and “the watermelon people.” They even extended support to Hitler’s ideologies and wrote about putting opponents in gas chambers and raping their enemies. The chat was full of slurs and remarks too vile to be reproduced here.

As is the case with most JD Vance posts on X, a schooling session or two is always on the list. An X user told JD Vance, “Here’s the vice president shrugging off praise for Hitler, calls for gas chambers, and the celebration of rape and slavery. It’s what Jesus would want.” Another X user wrote, “Since Trump came on the scene, violence has been normalized, and it’s horrific! As VP you should be calling it out, rather than whataboutism.”

Many netizens explained to Vance that this is not a matter of choosing sides and that both are actually wrong in their own ways to begin with. “This is a pretty terrible thing to say, actually,” another X user told JD Vance. “Let’s not dismiss how disgusting some of those messages were, solely because they thought nobody would see them. You ok with either of these behind closed doors,” questioned another user. “Dear Vice President, while one is worse, threatening to kill someone. It doesn’t mean the other one is right. Both are wrong. Hope that helps.” JD Vance’s post also garnered a response from Democratic US Representative, who wrote, “Why can’t we denounce both?”

Meanwhile, on X, the National Young Republicans shared a statement signed off by the Board of Directors, which read, “We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents.”

We are appalled by the vile and inexcusable language revealed in the Politico article published today. Such behavior is disgraceful, unbecoming of any Republican, and stands in direct opposition to the values our movement represents. Those involved must immediately resign from… pic.twitter.com/SM12D8kMXb — Young Republicans (@yrnational) October 14, 2025

JD Vance’s “pearl clutching” statement comes just a day after his racially charged remark aimed at Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren. “The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you,” read JD Vance’s reply on X. In her post, Warren described the return of Israeli captives taken during the October 7 attacks in Gaza as a “good day.”