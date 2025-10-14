“No Longer Funny”—JD Vance’s Racist Jab at Democrat Leaves the Internet Fuming

Vice President JD Vance occupied a spot on the list of trends and not for the right reasons. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was on JD Vance’s radar. In her post, Warren described the return of Israeli captives taken during the October 7 attacks in Gaza as a “good day.”

In response to the Senator’s post on X, JD Vance replied with a racially charged remark. He also name-checked President Donald Trump in his post. “The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you,” read JD Vance’s post on X.

The president told me he did this on Indigenous Peoples Day in honor of you. https://t.co/KsTPzHQ2yz — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 13, 2025

The post that triggered JD Vance’s distasteful remark was shared by Elizabeth Warren, “For two excruciating years, I have called for the return of the hostages brutally kidnapped on October 7th and held in Gaza. Today is a good day. Surviving Israeli hostages are finally home and reuniting with loved ones. I’m thinking of them and their families on this joyful day and praying for their full recovery. I’m also grieving for all those who can’t come home today. Today must also be an important step toward lasting peace in the region — peace for both Israelis and Palestinians. We must end the war in Gaza, surge humanitarian aid, and negotiate a two-state solution now.”

Needless to say, JD Vance’s comment received massive backlash from internet users. Several users flagged JD Vance’s response as inappropriate. “I honestly have to check that your account isn’t a parody account every time you post it’s so juvenile. You are Vice President of the United States of America not me messing around on Twitter,” wrote an X user.

Similar thoughts were echoed in a comment that read, “I hope that many people, including me, are starting to realize that these jokes are no longer funny.” Another X user who disagreed with JD Vance’s statement wrote, “I like my Vice Presidents working for the American people, not trolling poorly.”

“I miss the time when we had a Vice President who didn’t start catty fights online and actually worked to Govern,” read a remark from another user.

JD Vance is very active on all his social media platforms. In addition to X, he also returned to TikTok for the first time after the elections last year. The Vice President says in the video, “Hey guys, JD Vance here. Just wanted to let you know that we are relaunching The VP’s TikTok page. I got a little lazy the last few months. Was focused on the job of being VP and not on TikTok… That’s about to change.”

JD Vance, who is known for signature humor, also promised in his new TikTok video to update his followers on what’s happening in The White House, business of state, on what’s going on politically and “maybe some sombrero memes here and there.”

Glad to be back on TikTok thanks to President Trump! Follow along over on TikTok for more updates from the White House, and maybe even some sombrero memes pic.twitter.com/ltHvzkNbls — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 6, 2025

JD Vance loves to document his moments, both big and small, on social media. Earlier this month, he trended widely after sharing a photo from a dinner with Donald and Melania Trump at his official residence. He captioned the post, “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner. Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.”