JD and Usha Vance’s Most Awkward Public Moments That Raised Eyebrows About Their Marriage

JD Vance and Usha Vance have been under heavy public scrutiny since JD became vice president in 2025. The couple also seems uncomfortable and out of sync in public, and divorce rumors have circled them quite frequently.

One memorable awkward moment happened in June at the Kennedy Center. JD Vance joked on X, “About to see Les Miserables with POTUS at the Kennedy Center,” then added, “Me to Usha: so what’s this about? A barber who kills people?” He then went ahead to add that Usha laughed hysterically at this joke. However, netizens were not really impressed with Vance’s sense of humor, and the joke earned many groans online.

Moreover, their awkwardness isn’t just in casual moments. After the tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in August, JD and Usha visited to pay their respects. They looked mismatched, JD in a dark blue suit, Usha in black with a long leather skirt, reflecting their emotional distance.

How long until Usha files for divorce? Vance is a soulless ghoul who disrespects women, veterans, and the American people! Most awkward and humiliating, VP launch in American politics! History will not be kind to JD Vance or Donald Trump! — Christine Abruzzo (@bayliemac) September 1, 2024

At Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural mass in May, the couple’s gesture confused many. Usha wore black with a veil, signaling respect. Mid-service, they kissed, but love coach Nicole Moore analyzed the kiss and said in an interview with Nicki Swift, “It appears as if this particular kiss may have been for the cameras and their relationship is in a neutral zone.” Moore added it gave “friendly married but roommates vibes rather than passionate lovers vibes.”

In September, a photo with the Crown Prince of Jordan and his wife highlighted their distance. The Jordanian couple stood closely, while JD and Usha kept noticeable space between them.

During Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the president and first lady shared a dance on stage. Later, the Vances joined them. The Trumps appeared comfortable, while JD and Usha kept a stiff distance.

JD had put his hands on Usha’s lower back quite hesitantly, looking like they were not really comfortable with each other, as observers noted. They shared a short kiss, but Moore called it “a short, perfunctory kiss, almost as if they’re kissing because they have to rather than because they want to.”

Usha Vance says her husband JD Vance is “very lonely” in his role as Vice President. “It can be a very lonely, lonely world,” she said. pic.twitter.com/pziBmhGZLH — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 9, 2025

Even casual outings display tension. In June, at a FIFA Club World Cup match at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, Usha seemed gloomy. While she sipped champagne, JD chatted with nearby guests, and it looked like the VP really did not care about how his wife was feeling.

However, the couple’s anniversary snub by Vance has to top the list of the awkward moments in their relationship. Their wedding anniversary was on June 14 but it went largely unnoticed amid celebrations for the U.S. military’s 250th birthday and President Trump’s birthday.

JD mentioned the anniversary awkwardly during his speech: “June the 14th is, of course, the birthday of the Army. It is, of course, the birthday of the president of the United States, and happy birthday, Mr. President.”

He quickly added, “I would get into trouble if I didn’t mention that it’s also my wedding anniversary.” The mention was rather awkward as Vance added it more as an afterthought.

Later, Usha decided to play by the same rules as she paid little attention to JD’s birthday on August 2. Despite an official White House post, she made no social media birthday wishes.

In July, tensions spilled into public view during a dinner outing. Influencer Suzanne Lambert posted texts from a friend saying the couple argued with restaurant staff and each other. Usha expressed frustration about their lack of time together, saying, “THIS is what our life should actually be like.” JD responded softly, “I know, I’m sorry,” without protest.

Usha also talked openly about how life changed after JD’s vice presidential nomination. On the Citizen McCain podcast, she recounted how they suddenly had to move hotel rooms, gained a Secret Service detail, and had no time to reflect. These abrupt changes and constant scrutiny have taken a toll.

Usha has never shied away from speaking about the toll that Vance’s political career has taken on her and their children. It now remains to be seen how the couple continues to navigate their awkward attempts at PDA and other performative moments in public that constantly generate divorce rumors.