From Booed at the Kennedy Center to Trump’s Name Blunder—Usha Vance’s Awkward Moments Prove Being SLOTUS Isn’t Always Smooth Sailing

Usha Vance may not have expected all the things that come with the limelight. Before she became SLOTUS as JD Vance became the Vice President, she was working as a trial lawyer for a firm in San Francisco.

Her colleagues and described her as generous and someone who was always helpful. Now that she is suddenly sprung into fame her life has transformed. it isn’t the same as before where she could wear a pants suit and call it a day.

After becoming SLOTUS, she had to change her wardrobe and mannerisms. Amidst this, she has been caught in cringeworthy moments publicly, and the internet hasn’t been the kindest.

Vances were booed at the Kennedy Center

The couple was booed at the Kennedy Center when they went for a music night. There was a loud boo as they were entering the venue. This was after Trump had fired the board of trustees, saying this was to restore greatness.

The couple was booed at the Kennedy Center when they went for a music night. There was a loud boo as they were entering the venue.

Usha Vance tried to defend JD’s cat lady comment

Vance made a comment about non-traditional Democrats as families with childless cat ladies. Usha tried to defend him by saying he meant how hard it has become to raise a family with the current policies. She tried her best, but what she said did not really relate to what Vance had said.

Awkward encounter with Trump at the inauguration

During the second inauguration of Trump, Usha came in direct contact with him. The moment got awkward when Trump put a hand on her shoulder, and she gave an almost forced smile to him while nodding politely. It wasn’t much of an interaction, but it looked weird from their expressions.

Trump forgot her name

In another moment, Trump forgot Usha’s name while he was praising her as SLOTUS when she was about to visit Greenland with JD. So Trump called her the wife of our great vice president. She’s a very nice woman.

The Vance family had to come back from Vermont amid protests

Vance’s family, along with their three kids, went for a ski vacation to Vermont. On their way, they saw a protest against them with one of the signs telling them to go skiing in Russia. This came after the VP supported Russia amidst the war. They had to return quickly to a secret location since they did not expect a family vacation to be impacted by protests.

Mother’s Day snub

Usha did not receive the same love on Mother’s Day as she gave back to JD on Father’s Day. She wished him on Instagram, telling everyone how good a father he is. It was a sweet tribute to him. Meanwhile, he did not do the same for her and wished all the moms out there, posting on X. So her Father’s Day message for JD seemed forced when she did not get the same.