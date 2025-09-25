Has JD Vance’s Marriage to Usha Vance Gone Stale? Expert Gives Advice

Vice President JD Vance’s marriage has become the subject of speculation after he implied that the spark between him and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, may have faded.

In an interview with The Katie Miller Podcast, Vance seemingly hinted that there’s trouble in paradise in his marriage.

“It used to be, you know, go to a local bar in Cincinnati and hang out,” he looked back at their date nights before his vice presidency. “Now it’s like, make a cocktail at home and sit outside on the porch. That’s the thing that I probably most miss.”

Vance added that he’s actively working on keeping their marriage “solid.” In an effort to keep the fire burning, he came up with a monthly husband-wife book club. The goal is for them to “do something together,” though he admitted he had “fallen a bit behind” with his books.

Following Vice President JD Vance’s confession, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti shared her take on the matter.

“They seem to be a bit rocky right now,” she told Nicki Swift. “It’s hard because of public life, pressure, work, and children.”

Despite the issues, the expert lauded Vance for his efforts to maintain his marriage. She added that the book club is a great idea, even though he’s not reading as many books as he should.

“He is on the right track, though, because being intentional is the key to prioritizing their relationship,” she explained.

Trombetti advised the couple to exert more effort to spend as much time together as possible.

“Whether it’s just being together at a public event with a private dinner to follow or not, it shows support, love, and caring,” she added.

Another thing the Vance couple should do is to start implementing “little couple rituals,” according to Trombetti. Simple stuff like “text and call every night before bed when apart, video chatting, or sending flirty texts will really help” keep the flame alive.

The expert also advised the couple to take time and do even simple things together as this could help keep their relationship strong.

“When it comes to simple things that can be done to strengthen their relationship, intentional acts and scheduling of alone time together is what will work with any couple, including them,” she added. “Just because they can’t go out without being recognized doesn’t mean they can’t have a special date night in, or on the rooftop of a restaurant behind a potted plant that obscures them from view.”

In addition, Trombetti noted that Vance should prioritize his wife at all times. Giving public praise and flattery can also go a long way. “She needs to know she is still his priority and is special to him,” the expert said.

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, first met at Yale Law School in 2010. At the time, he referred to her as his “Yale spirit guide.”

The two married in 2014, just a year after they graduated from law school. They have three kids together: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.