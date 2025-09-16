JD Vance Vows to Be a Better Husband to Usha Vance – His Words Will Leave You Stunned

America is heartbroken by conservative politician Charlie Kirk’s death. He leaves behind his wife, Erika, and two children born in 2022 and 2024. Vice President JD Vance has made a surprising personal vow: to be kinder to his wife, Usha Vance, as a tribute to the late right-wing activist. He shared the commitment while guest-hosting an episode of ‘The Charlie Kirk Show’.

The episode opened with a heartfelt story about a private moment he shared with Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, shortly after he died on September 10. According to JD Vance, Erika described her husband as a man who “never raised his voice, never cursed at her, and was never mean-spirited.”

According to The Daily Beast, Vance admitted that he lacks the gentleness she’s shown in his marriage. “Overall, I think I’m a pretty good husband,” Vance said. “But I can’t say I’ve never lost my temper. I can’t say I’ve never been unpleasant or raised my voice. Like most husbands, even the good ones. I’ve had my faults.”

JD Vance continued, saying that Erika Kirk’s reflections prompted him to reconsider his approach to family life. “Maybe the best way I can honor Charlie’s memory is to be a better husband and father—to try to live up to the example he set in his own marriage.”

Usha and JD have been married since 2014, the year after they graduated from Yale Law School. The couple met there as students and fell in love. At the Republican National Convention, Usha Vance introduced JD Vance and recalled when she had met Vance at Yale Law School: ” He was fresh out of Ohio State,” which he attended with the support of the GI Bill.

🚨 BREAKING: After JD Vance meets with Charlie Kirk’s family and friends today in Utah, Charlie’s casket will be flown to Phoenix, Arizona on AIR FORCE TWO, per NewsNation. Usha Vance will be there as well. ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AaPFpF0Wgf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 11, 2025

“We were friends first, because, I mean, who wouldn’t want to be friends with JD? He was, then as now, the most interesting person I knew,” she said. Usha Vance, a highly accomplished attorney who studied at Yale and Cambridge and once clerked for the U.S. Supreme Court, was a top A-class student born to immigrant parents from South India.

Usha Vance: “That JD and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country.” pic.twitter.com/joFWvqRFzQ — The American Conservative (@amconmag) July 18, 2024

Meanwhile, JD Vance has seen a tumultuous childhood, which includes his mother’s past trauma with substance addiction and the downside of being a single mother. Furthermore, in the podcast, Vance also promised to be more present and patient with his children, referencing a recent family trip to the Taj Mahal as a reminder of their time together.

Usha Vance has also supported her husband in front of the media when he received backlash for his controversial remark. Like Trump, Vance is also direct with his words, which unfortunately got him into trouble.

Today I visited the Taj Mahal with Usha and the kids. It’s a beautiful historic site, and I’m grateful for the warm welcome we received there! pic.twitter.com/3FNnlNAKd2 — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) April 23, 2025

For instance, in September 2024, JD faced backlash for supporting activist Laura Loomer’s racist remarks. They were reportedly targeted toward Kamala Harris’ Indian roots. However, despite Usha being an Indian herself, she stood by his side during the next rally and shared a kiss to showcase support before he took the spotlight on the stage.

Looking at JD Vance reflecting on his relationship better proves he is a total green flag husband! (Gen Z, thanks for teaching us this term.) What do you think?