Red Flags From JD Vance and Usha’s UK Trip Make Divorce Rumors Impossible to Ignore

JD Vance took a family trip to the UK earlier this month. Generally, vacations are perfect for reconnecting and spending time with the family in an otherwise busy life. However, the same can’t be said for Vance’s international trip with his wife, Usha Vance, and their three kids – Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel.

Their luxury trip away from the States was supposed to bring the couple together. Instead, Vance was often seen enjoying alone, while leaving his wife to look after the kids. Vance, who proudly writes “Christian, husband, father” in his X bio, didn’t share any pictures with his family from the summer getaway except a formal picture of themselves with the UK Foreign Secretary, who hosted them at Chevening House.

Grateful to UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy for hosting us at Chevening House, and looking forward to some productive conversations about the United States and the United Kingdom’s shared goals.🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Iyg8jlVWFe — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 9, 2025

Vance was spotted golfing at the Trump golf course on the first day of his Scottish holiday while his family was nowhere to be seen. A picture of David Lammy and JD Vance went viral as they went on a fishing trip together. The VP also reportedly enjoyed beers on nights out with friends. Amid all this, the one question that lingered on everyone’s mind was: Where was Usha?

⛳️ JD Vance four-putts at Trump Turnberry The US vice-president’s UK holiday has been nothing if not eventful, but it took an embarrassing turn on the golf course as he watched three putts slide by Read more ⬇️https://t.co/exfLm8bxtJ pic.twitter.com/ZVuqEGoJT7 — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) August 15, 2025

When the couple took a trip to India, Vance was with his family the entire time. He even posted several pictures as they visited Jaipur and Agra, and explored the historical landmarks of both Indian cities. But their Scotland trip feels too different as the distance between them is evident. Fans speculate that the couple barely spent any quality time together on their family trip.

As JD allegedly spent the time apart from his family during the trip, it has further fueled rumours of marital problems. Last month, comedian Suzanne Lambert shared an Instagram video that featured text messages from someone who allegedly heard from one restaurant’s staff that JD and Usha were arguing over dinner. Usha said, “This is what our life should actually be like,” as their time together has significantly reduced ever since Vance became Vice President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by suzanne lambert (@itssuzannelambert)

If the argument really happened, it confirms that Usha is unhappy in her marriage, and her role has only been reduced to being the mother of their children rather than equal partners.

Another reason why the family trip might not have been exciting for Usha is because of the protests against her husband. Vacations are supposed to be fun and an escape from the daily chaos. But drama followed the family even abroad. Vance took his family for a visit to the Cotswolds region of the UK and the welcome from small-town residents wasn’t really warm.

People wore costumes mocking Trump and Vance. There was a truck with ‘bald’ Vance’s face on it. People held signs showing their resistance towards the American guests. And such mockery is the last thing anyone would want on a vacation. The protests must have been a mood-killer for Usha, who was looking to spend some happy and relaxing time away from the criticism and drama unfolding in the United States. And Vance’s absence just made things worse for her.