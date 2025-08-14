JD Vance can never catch a break from all the trolling, even in a foreign nation. The Vice President, who has time and again been the target of internet trolls, is in the UK for a vacation with his family. A van displaying the infamous ‘bald’ Vance meme was seen being driven around in the neighborhood where the politician is staying.

Vance is currently staying in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, along with his wife and two of their children. A group of people opposed to the Americans’ presence in the country. Protestors asserted that Vance was “not welcome” in the UK.

The protests even alarmed Vance’s security personnel. The neighborhood he is staying in was sealed off to the general public by the police. According to reports, the roads and footpaths were made inaccessible to anybody who did not stay in the neighborhood. The entire village went into lockdown to ensure the safety of the Vice President and his family.

Local residents are the only ones allowed in and out of the village. Even dog walkers have been denied entry into the area. Additionally, security personnel have been carrying out searches of cars.

A group of around 50 protestors gathered to oppose Vance’s holidaying in the UK. The people participating in the protest were seen carrying signs and banners. Many signs contained the viral JD Vance meme that showed him as a bald-headed man.

The meme that went viral on the internet a few months ago shows the 41-year-old as bald and bloated. The protestors took it one step further by displaying the same meme on a van that was driven around the neighborhood.

The protestors claimed that the Vice President had no place in the UK after he criticized the UK. Additionally, some of them took offense at his opinions towards women and Palestine.

“JD Vance, the guy who bullied a war hero from the comfort of his couch,” one sign read. The sign was referencing how Vance allegedly “bullied” Ukrainian President Zelensky during their Oval Office meeting. “Cotswold, childless cat ladies say ‘go home,” another sign read.

Some protestors travelled from far to be present at the protest. Phil Ball, who is a cameraman by profession, brought a Trump head to the protest. He shared how it was sitting in his house since the President’s first time in office. “Extreme right-wing is taking over, and I had to say something, put my opinion forward,” he shared.

JD Vance is Not welcome here, either..

Ball went on to note how he objects to what the Trump administration “ stands for politically.” He also added how the number of police facilitating Vance’s holiday is “extraordinary.”

“We know that it’s just not a holiday. If you are on holiday, you don’t go to the home of the foreign secretary,” the British man claimed. He labelled Vance as an “emotionally fragile baby” who makes decisions that would affect nations around the world on a whim. He concluded Vance’s trip to the UK to be “worrying.”