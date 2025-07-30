JD and Usha Vance Are Hoping a Getaway Will Help Amid Marriage Rumors — But It Might Do More Harm Than Good

Rumors of American Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance’s marriage hitting the rocks refuse to die down, and Usha’s very public attitude towards her life as the SLOTUS further adds fuel to the fire.

Now, the couple has reportedly planned a vacation to the Cotswolds with their three children and whether this is an attempt to salvage their marriage or not, the news has already grabbed the attention of the netizens and the response has not been very kind.

As reported by The Guardian, JD and Usha Vance have booked a private stay in the English countryside. They will be making a brief stop in London before having a short stay in the Cotswolds, and will wrap their tour up with a visit to Scotland.

While their itinerary seems to be perfect, the locals are not at all happy about receiving the Vance family. They are majorly worried about the kind of traffic nightmare that they have to go through because of the huge security that Usha and JD Vance will be coming along with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brayden Jaselle (@braydenjaselle)

A business owner talked about the same to Daily Mail, saying, “It’s the talk of the town. They’ve locked our local website forum so people can’t say any more about it.” The local further added, “I’m just worried about the parking, all those secret service cars! Good luck to him — getting round these roads is no joke. They’ll have some fun with these lanes, getting around in a big car.” Given the traffic situation there, the locals’ tension is absolutely valid.

Besides the disapproval of the locals, the Vance family’s visit to the UK is also causing a massive uproar among the activist groups there. One group named The Stop Trump Coalition, has publicly announced that they are against this visit and would cause disruptions by organizing public demonstrations when the Vances come to visit.

JD Vance’s Summer Vacation Is About to Be Hit With Major Protests https://t.co/Kwzg3rWWZs — The New Republic (@newrepublic) July 21, 2025

The group made a statement about the same, and as reported by Irish Star, they said, “JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump. We remember how Vance cut short his ski trip in Vermont because he was so enraged by the sight of a few protesters. We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.”

It should be noted here that back in March, JD Vance and his family had to flee a ski resort in Vermont as protests had erupted over America’s support to Israel. X users also turned in support of what the activist groups have to say about the Vance family visiting the UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Independent (@the.independent)

One user on X said, “The UK hates him almost as much as they hate Trump.” Another one added, “Ruin their vacation days like they have ruined families across America!!!” While the JD and Usha Vance might be looking forward to having some good times together, the already mounting tension might do more harm than good to their already troubled marriage.