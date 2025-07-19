Usha Vance Clearly Hates Being SLOTUS—And She’s Not Even Hiding It Anymore!

Ever since JD Vance became the Vice President of America, Usha Vance’s life changed drastically. The woman who has always been vocal about how she loved her quiet and out of spotlight life before becoming the SLOTUS, has found it quite difficult to adjust and at some it becomes too evident in her expressions.

Usha Vance has already made it clear that she is quite different from the other MAGA ladies in terms of dressing sense and the way she presents herself. The differences become even more striking when she appears before the camera with Melania Trump, with whom her relationship seems extremely cold.

Even when posing with JD Vance, Usha’s expressions have often given away her feelings. For instance, when she and JD had a double date with Donald Trump and Melania on the opening night of the “Les Misérables” musical at the Kennedy Center, both Trump and Vance were booed, which visibly upset Usha.

Given the fact that Vance is probably used to all the booing and trolling by now, Usha is clearly not there yet. She could not throw a fake smile at the camera and her expression throughout the night remained mostly annoyed. While there might have been some personal issues that ruined her mood, given how they were welcomed at the Kennedy Center, it definitely influenced her reaction.

Moreover, when JD Vance was picked as Trump’s Vice Presidential pick during the republican national convention in July 2024, Usha looked somewhat concerned in some of the pictures taken during the moment the announcement was made.

She was of course cheering and smiling for her husband but when he looked away, a particular picture from a certain angle showed she looked rather worried and perhaps not very happy at the thought that her life was going to change drastically.

Her feelings were quite evident in an interview with Fox & Friends, where she said, “I’m not raring to change anything about our lives right now. But I believe in JD and I really love him, so we’ll just sort of see what happens with our life.” In another interview with Vanity Fair, Usha said, “In a dream world, eventually, I’ll be able to live in my home and kind of continue my career and all those sorts of things.”

It should be noted here that Usha had an established career of her own, which further explains her desire to go back to her previous life. Another time that became too difficult for her to hide her true feelings was when she honored the fallen soldiers at the 44th national peace officers’ memorial service.

While she surely wanted to pay her respect, her tense appearance made it seem like the cameras were making her uncomfortable and she would have been more of herself if they were not being constantly filmed. Her jaws appeared clenched and she sat stiffly beside her husband, further highlighting her obvious discomfort.

With the chances of Vance running for President during the next election, it now remains to be seen how long Usha can keep up with her husband’s political ambitions and continue a life that she is so evidently unhappy with.