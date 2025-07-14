JD Vance’s Disneyland Trip with Family Ruined as Protesters Boo Him – ‘Go Back!’ Chants Echo Across California

Vice President JD Vance and his family were in the mood to unwind and chill! After all, it must be exhausting to be the VP and handle everything at the party while constantly in the spotlight. Alas, what was supposed to be a relaxing family outing to Disneyland in California turned into a political flashpoint over the weekend, as protesters and even California Governor Gavin Newsom publicly criticized the visit.

J.D. Vance, his wife Usha, and their three children were spotted walking through Disneyland in Southern California, hoping to enjoy some downtime. However, their presence sparked swift backlash from locals and political figures alike.

💥 BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance spotted at Disneyland in Anaheim, CA with his family this weekend pic.twitter.com/UGa7A3itpD — Stella X (@stellaaaaaax) July 13, 2025

This incident happened because Gavin Newsom has been a keen Trump critic. JD Vance’s support and opinions for immigration policy, border security, and family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border have received widespread criticism and protests as well.

According to the Irish Star, clips surfaced showing JD Vance and his family were called out as they entered the theme park. According to the Orange County Register, between 100 and 150 protesters gathered outside the Disneyland gates as people learned he was there. Governor Gavin Newsom posted a sharp message on X (formerly Twitter)and gave a stark jab. “Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t,” he said.

JD is back in California. He won’t take the time to debate and defend gutting our Medicaid system, taking away kids school meals, militarizing America’s streets, or adding trillions to the debt. Instead, he’s off to Disneyland. Probably to detain Mickey Mouse at this rate. https://t.co/ppzwnVSqA1 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2025

Protesters waved American and Mexican flags while chanting for the family to “go home.” Moreover, drivers passing by in the area honked as a complete chaos unfolded.. Some anti-Trump-Vance supporters also gathered outside the Grand Californian Hotel, the place where the family stayed.

One viral clip captured a woman shouting at JD Vance, “We support immigrants, we support America!” and sarcastically asking, “I thought California was violent?” Meanwhile, people on social media added to the list of writing critical comments. Many people slammed Vance for visiting the state during volatile political times, which resulted in escalating tensions.

Trump has time for soccer. Vance has time for Disneyland. But neither has time to explain why nearly 5,000 troops are still deployed on American soil. Send the California National Guard home! https://t.co/yWUMSVJWit — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) July 13, 2025

California Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento also weighed in on Instagram, calling the visit “poorly timed.” He added, “I welcome any policymaker to visit, listen, and witness the hard-working immigrant communities that make our country strong. I respect the office, but I can’t respect policies that hurt our people.”

They booed JD Vance at Disneyland. Imagine how hated you must be to get booed at the happiest place on earth. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 13, 2025

Many Californians see the Trump-Vance administration as hostile toward immigrants and working-class communities, especially in sanctuary cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Last month, there was a massive protest in downtown Los Angeles after the Trump administration illegally deployed 4,100 National Guard and 700 Marines to the streets of the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FEMINIST (@feminist)

Demonstrators disputed with law enforcement, resulting in property damage, looting, and conflicts with police. In response, Donald Trump further called the protesters “animals” and “a foreign enemy” in a social media post, prompting Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to declare a local emergency and impose a total curfew in downtown areas.

VANCE AT DISNEY

JD Vance’s savage five-word response after Gavin Newsom tried to bash VP’s family vacation to Disney pic.twitter.com/fVjpNYOKqo — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) July 14, 2025

As Donald Trump and his team’s “largest deportation” policy created so much unwanted divide, many seem to claim that America is losing its essence of democracy, and the country is heading towards fascism.