Usha Wears the ‘Supportive Wife’ Mask, but JD Vance’s Toxic Humor Is Clearly Taking a Toll

Marriage is already complicated, but throw in a vice presidency, national headlines, and your spouse’s questionable sense of humor, and you’ve got Usha Vance’s life in a nutshell.

On July 16, Usha and JD Vance were spotted boarding Air Force Two in Maryland. The cameras caught Usha flashing a wide smile, but it wasn’t hard to sense the tension underneath. It was the kind of tight-lipped grin moms give their misbehaving kids in public, “Just wait till we get home” energy. One glance, and you could almost hear the silent scream behind her eyes. And honestly, it probably vanished the second the cabin doors closed behind her.

Why the long face behind the forced smile? Well, JD Vance might’ve just made things worse with one very public, very tone-deaf move. He recently posted a photo of himself on Bluesky, wearing a bright red “Trump 2028” cap and captioned it, “I’ve got an exciting announcement about my political future!”

Vance announces Trump 2028 on Bluesky. 🇺🇸🤣 pic.twitter.com/sst7zJOxdp — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) July 14, 2025

The post raised eyebrows. Not just for its constitutional absurdity (Trump can’t legally run for a third term), but for what it implies about JD’s priorities. Usha, who has already seemed uneasy in the SLOTUS role, now has to watch her husband lean even harder into the political limelight, no matter how she feels about it.

And her discomfort isn’t just a theory. Go back to March, when JD gave a speech with Usha by his side, standing quietly behind him. Cameras caught her smiling awkwardly, trying to play the part. But then JD did what he often does, overshared with zero filter. A video clip from the moment made the rounds online, showing JD joking, because he’s the VP and his wife is the second lady, she has to grin and bear it whenever he says anything.

She looks miserable. — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 14, 2025

Oof.

The internet wasn’t buying it. “His attempt at humor is always tasteless … or is that just me?” one X user tweeted. Another added a hard-hitting reminder: “Women aren’t props.” Some even pointed out that Usha was a respected lawyer long before she became the woman standing silently behind the vice president. And now, she’s being treated like a punchline to her husband’s self-centered comedy routine?

It’s not just you. His “sarcasm” is very immature and disrespectful but if you call it that, supporters will just say you’re soft. I feel bad for his wife. — Nikki Traver (@NikkiTrave63067) March 15, 2025

Sure, maybe this is just how they banter in private. But the optics? Not great. From grinning through Disneyland protesters to biting her tongue while JD posts about fantasy Trump terms, Usha Vance is giving strong “supportive wife in public, frustrated woman in private” vibes. And if JD’s latest stunts are any clue, the real trouble may not be political, it may be at home.