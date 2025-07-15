JD Vance’s Cringe Disneyland Run Sparks Hilarious New Nickname—Usha Might Want to Look Away

Despite being the “Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland isn’t for JD Vance. Over the weekend, the Vice President accompanied his wife, Usha Vance, and their kids to a theme park in California. The kids must have had a good time, but their father most likely wants to forget about the vacation.

The people gave the author of “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis” yet another derogatory nickname that may surpass “Sergeant Scribbles,” which alludes to JD’s military service.

When X saw a video of the Ohio native sprinting at Disneyland, many were quick to criticize JD. The vice president appears to be sprinting in the video, but it actually looks more like prancing. During one of his famous runs in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, his hands make the same gesture as Captain Jack Sparrow’s. The effort was quickly ridiculed by X users, who threw the GOP’s explanation of what makes a man a man back in their face. “Is this the ‘alpha male’ that MAGA is constantly mentioning? “Really?” someone wrote.

We finally figured out who JD Vance looked like when running at Disneyland. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eCfFTxCfOt — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) July 14, 2025

Shortly after, the moniker “JD Prance” quickly spread on the internet. “That’s how you run when you gotta go get your wife to turn off the Nespresso cause it’s overflowing,” quipped one individual. Someone else joked, “He saw a spider.” It goes without saying that the run did not help JD’s reputation.

The tale of Vice President JD Vance’s family’s journey to Disneyland wasn’t limited to his intriguing tenure. While others weren’t as fortunate, California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized JD for X for having a good time with his children. “JD Vance, I hope you have a great time with your family.

🚨 LMAO! This video is currently going viral among Democrats who say JD Vance runs awkwardly. To a normal person, this looks like a dad running uphill in a theme park to his young children. Lamest scandal ever. This comes from the same party that ran Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/79Ntes0HaX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 13, 2025

“The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t,” Newsom said on social media, perhaps alluding to the widespread ICE raids that the Trump administration has been carrying out across the country. However, JD did not give Newsom the final say. He made his own snide remark in response to the governor’s post. He wrote, “Had a great time, thanks.”

Newsom wasn’t the only one who objected to JD and his family visiting Disneyland. More than 100 demonstrators demonstrated at the theme park’s front gates to express their disapproval of JD and the recent acts of the Trump administration, according to the Orange County Register.

This is not the first time that JD’s family has encountered protesters while traveling. Opposition was present during JD and Usha Vance’s disastrous vacation to Greenland and his family’s excursion to a ski resort in Vermont.