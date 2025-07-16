Usha Vance Is Growing Tired of JD Vance’s Public Drama—And It’s Becoming Obvious

Vice President JD Vance has garnered significant political attention since he took office alongside other members of the Trump administration in January 2025. His wife, Usha Vance, also got her fair share of attention as the second lady for her humble background and unconditional support to her husband.

One of JD Vance’s latest stints on the internet includes A post on the left-leaning social media platform Bluesky that raised more than a few eyebrows. In a selfie wearing a red “Trump 2028” hat and grinning widely, Vance teased, “I’ve got an exciting announcement about my political future! #Trump2028.”

As per Nicki Swift, the highly sarcastic post seemed to be trolling critics while also hinting at the possibility of another Trump-Vance ticket — or even a presidential run of his own. Consequently, his goal of getting attention, like most other Trump supporters, was successful, as the internet had thoughts. “What do you actually do all day besides take pictures and go on vacation to Blue states?” one user asked.

Another jabbed, “Kinda sad you just wanna be his b***h,” referencing Vance’s perceived allegiance to Trump. Yet another wrote, “Aww you’re trying so hard,” calling out the apparent attention grab. Meanwhile, even though JD Vance’s post was directed at Donald Trump running for a third term, which we are not sure about, owing to his current age, his post sparked chatter about his future political ambitions.

Shared by a right-wing account on X, speculation grew about whether the “Hillbilly Elegy” author might seek the GOP nomination himself. “He seems level-headed but has a pair of b***s on him so he can stand up to other world leaders,” one supporter posted. While JD Vance might love the idea of running for the head post in 2028, we are not very sure that his wife, Usha, would feel the same way.

It looks like the mother of three, who initially appeared in the public eye with enthusiasm, is exhausted and unhappy with her role. During a candid interview with Meghan McCain on the “Citizen McCain” podcast on June 25, Usha Vance revealed she was one of the last to know that her husband would be Trump’s running mate in 2024. “We found out maybe five minutes before it was made public,” she said. McCain was shocked.

“We suddenly had a Secret Service detail… There was really no opportunity for reflection or anything like that,” Usha explained, hinting at how unexpectedly her life changed as she became another prominent name in America’s political history. Yet, it’s natural for a woman who gets constantly scrutinized to feel uncomfortable when her every move is being documented.

For example, Usha and JD were photographed at a FIFA Club World Cup match at Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium at the beginning of July. Though seated in a luxury suite, Usha looked far from comfortable while holding a glass of champagne. The pair, who met in 2014 at Yale Law School, turned their bond from friends to lovers.

Usha’s mood is changing rapidly, just like any of us. Recently, their entire family went to visit Disneyland in California as an escape from the monotony of their public life and all the chaos, but people did not leave them alone. According to the Orange County Register, between 100 and 150 protesters gathered outside the Disneyland gates as people learned JD Vance was there.

Anti-Trump supporters held slogans as Vsnce’s car passed by, and everyone criticized his visit owing to Trump’s mass deportation policies and immigration rules that impacted many people in the country. Naturally, Usha must have been frustrated alongside his kids as their mini getaway completely turned sour.

Lastly, Usha’s mood may have also been affected by JD’s awkward attempt at humor on their wedding anniversary, which coincided with Trump’s birthday. Speaking at the U.S. Army’s 250th Anniversary parade on June 14, JD quipped, “I would get into trouble if I didn’t mention that it’s also my wedding anniversary.” The moment, intended as comedy, seemed to fall flat, much like his Bluesky update.

Back in 2024 at the Republican National Convention, Usha Vance said that when JD met her, he was very curious to know about her life, her family and traditions, which were very different from his. For context, Usha’s parents are Indian immigrants ( Telugu Brahmins from the West Godavari and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh, India). She was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area.

What do you think? Is Usha Vance just tired of all the never-ending political drama in the country, just like us, or is she genuinely exhausted and upset in life?