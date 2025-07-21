JD and Usha Vance Might Split Over One Big Reason—And It’s Not What You’d Expect

Whenever we see JD Vance and Usha Vance, their marriage looks lovely and happy on the surface. The two are supportive of each other, often seen smiling and talking positively. However, one astrology expert has chimed in with his views on their marriage, how things can turn sour soon due to this one reason.

The duo met at the Yale Law School and connected further when they had a project together. They got married in 2014 after getting to know each other as friends first. They have three kids and are hands- on parents. Their marriage got the public attention when he was announced the VP to the president.

I love this …🥰💕 JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance seem so happy.. ! It is so sweet.. Im incredibly happy for them … aren’t you ! JD had a difficult childhood. It seems he was blessed with a wonderful lady who clearly adores him ! pic.twitter.com/RQlxtj06G3 — Mischief 🌿🌹🌿🌹🌿🌹🌿🌹🌿 (@gracieback2) January 23, 2025



They did not expect that, and Usha didn’t even know about it until five minutes before the announcement. This change in life path made their dynamic change too. They are constantly under scrutiny by anti-MAGA people who are watching their every move. According to the astrologer Inbaal Honigman, their zodiac signs and their traits could predict what might happen in their relationship.

JD is a Leo, a fixed fire sign. Because of the fire element, fixed signs are passionate, dominant, and fearless. They tend to do things loudly with high impact. His zodiac sign makes him confident and hardworking. Moreover, lies are known to be boastful and proud while also being loyal and generous.

JD truly appreciated being admired and the center of attention, according to the zodiac sign. Moreover, he loves his home life, but his ambitions trump here. On the other hand, Usha is a Capricorn, which is a cardinal earth sign. They are stable and dependable. They are logical and prefer to have all the facts.

Besides, they are leaders of the zodiac world, being serious and hardworking. The common nature of the two signs-Leo and Capricorn, makes them compatible due to their ambitions. They speak each other’s language and understand the goals. The values they have and love for practicality align well.

JD Vance Tries to Shut Down Divorce Rumors with Usha Vance—Gets Roasted by the Internet (And the Pope) https://t.co/cPPidsVlVB — Jeffrey J Davis (@JeffreyJDavis) May 11, 2025



On the downside, they may be very unromantic despite being loyal. At times, they may even clash on opinions as they both want to be leaders. Leos like JD are natural leaders, while Capricorns like Usha need facts to be right to lead to avoid any mistakes. This is where issues may arise. So for big life-altering decisions, the two need agreement, or the things won’t happen.

The last few months have been life-changing for the Vance family as JD took the position of the VP. Usha had to step up in the family duties and step down from her own legal career. She has taken the role of a traditional wife and put her own career in the background.

JD Vance casts doubt on whether divorce is right even in ‘violent’ marriages – Raw Story – Celebrating 18 Years of Independent Journalism This is an example of the idiots Republicans are electing. I personally would be dead today had I not divorced. https://t.co/KBx25VNMdk — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) July 25, 2022



They have displayed the characteristics of a traditional marriage, so a split or a divorce may not be on their mind. Even JD does not support divorce, as declared in his controversial take. Even when violent marriages end, he says the kids suffer. Many people did not take his views well, as he ignored the well-being of people who are forced to stay in marriages.