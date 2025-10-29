White House Bromance: Vance and Rubio’s Friendship Fuels 2028 Buzz

There is a strong bromance vibe at the White House between Vice President JD Vance and Marco Rubio. It is evident from a candid chat on Pod Force One this week, the 41-year-old VP couldn’t help but heartedly praised the Secretary of State – Rubio and even called him ““my best friend in the administration.” What’s buzzing is that, this comment has come up consequent to President Trump‘s joke on a possible Vance-Rubio ticket for 2028 as he described their duo as “unstoppable.”

JD Vance told the reporters that he was the one to take this initiative and poked Rubio with the idea, and eventually, Trump floated it over lunch. Vance reflected on his regular meetings with the President and said, “We try to get lunch every couple of weeks just to catch up on what’s going on and talk about things.”

I’d vote for a JD Vance-Marco Rubio ticket in 2028! President Trump just said Marco will go down as the greatest Secretary of State in US history – and I think he’s right. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Su182hk9Aq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

He further recalled, “Trump mentioned it probably six months or so ago. And I mentioned it to the secretary in jest, but it feels so premature because we’re still so early.” He continued saying, “What I always say to people is, if we take care of business, the politics will take care of itself. And we’re nine months into this administration. We’ve done a lot of good.”

People who obey the Trump administration are already cheering up for a possible “Vance-Rubio 2028” ticket; however, Vance, on the other hand, is just living in the present and keeping up the spotlight. He referred to the former President Joe Biden and said, “There’s a lot more work to do because I mean, look, the thing that I most worry about is that Biden left us a terrible affordability crisis. We’ve got to make life more affordable for American citizens.”

He added, “Again, we’ve chipped away at that problem, but there’s a lot more work to do there. So my attitude is, the American people elected me to be vice president. I’m gonna work as hard as I can to make the president successful over the next three years and three months.” He further continued, saying, “And if we get to a point where something else is in the offing, let’s handle it then. But let’s at least get through the next couple of years and do good work for the American people before we talk about politics.”

What is more interesting is that Vance also turned down the idea that there might be any tension between them, especially concerning the fact that Rubio once ran for president himself. “He and I work a lot together,” Vance said. “A lot of the good work that we’ve been able to do as an administration is because we’re all able to work together.”

That “good work” includes joint diplomatic missions to Europe and the Middle East — trips aimed at easing the war in Ukraine and brokering stability amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. “Worrying too much about the politics actually, I think, makes you worse at the job that you have,” Vance added.

He continued, “I never want to wake up, and so far I’ve never woken up, and thought to myself, ‘How do I make myself president of the United States?’ What I wake up and think to myself is, ‘How do I do a good job as vice president?’ “And I think Marco Rubio asks himself, ‘How do I do a good job as secretary of state?’ And that should be the question that each of us keeps on asking ourselves.”