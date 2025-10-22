JD Vance is “Scarier” Than Trump In Many Ways – MSNBC Host’s Bombshell Remark Goes Viral

Vice President JD Vance might be “scarier in certain ways” when compared to President Donald Trump. At least that’s what MSNBC’s Jen Psaki claimed in a new podcast. Jen Psaki recently appeared on Jennifer Welch and Angie Pumps Sullivan’s I’ve Had It podcast, in a fresh episode titled ‘Devil Wears MAGA,’ where she made the significant statement that instantly put her at the top of the headline space.

A little memory refresher for those who require one. Jen Psaki previously worked as a White House press secretary under President Joe Biden’s term. “JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else,” said Jen Psaki during the recent podcast.

Drawing comparisons between JD Vance and Donald Trump, Psaki said, “He’s (Vance) willing to do anything to get there.” She added, “he’s scarier in certain ways” than the 79-year-old Donald Trump.

Jen Psaki says JD Vance in “scarier” than Donald Trump & suggests his wife Usha wants out of their marriage. “Blink 4 times. Come over here. We’ll save you.”pic.twitter.com/aqgcyhlXZo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2025

The commentary on JD Vance continued on Psaki’s part. She talked about Vance’s political ambitions, adding, “He’s young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he is a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

In addition to Jen Psaki, the podcast hosts also went on to slam Vance and even suggested a nickname or two for the Vice President. Hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Pumps Sullivan addressed Vance as a “smokey eye sociopath.” Welch added to that, saying that “biology is going to catch up with Trump” and that Vance lacks “rizz,” a popular slang for charisma. “JD Vance is… in some ways good-ish on paper if you like what he believes in. But I don’t know that he can take the whole [MAGA] movement with him. He’s got no rizz, right,” she asked.

There was no end to the Vance diss anytime soon on the podcast. Halfway through the show, The Briefing with Jen Psaki star agreed to Welch’s statements and said “And he’s just a little odd… Trump’s odd in a different way. So, I’m skeptical of that.”

The MSNBC host, at one point, referred to Vance as the “little Manchurian candidate,” adding, “JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else.”

Meanwhile, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung shared a post on X, calling out Jen Psaki. In an expletive-heavy post on X, he wrote, “Jen Psuki (sic) must be transferring her own personal issues onto others. Jen Psuki (sic) is a du—– who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, m—-.”

It was only in August that JD Vance and Jen Psaki engaged in a very public war of words on X. The MSNBC host had called out the Vice President after the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers,” she wrote.

In his response, JD Vance had referred to Jen’s words as the “most bizarre” of “all the weird left wing culture wars” among other things. In case you missed it, see the full X exchange between JD Vance and Jen Psaki here:

Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre. “How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!” What are you even talking about? — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 28, 2025

Coming back to the podcast, Jen also went on to talk about the Vice President’s wife and former lawyer Usha Vance, adding during the podcast, “I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife. Are you okay? Please blink four times. We’ll come over here. We’ll save you.”

JD and Usha Vance are college sweethearts. The two met at Yale Law School and they tied the knot in 2014. They got married as per Christian and Hindu rituals. The couple are parents to three kids.