JD Vance Fires Back at Jen Psaki’s “Save” Usha Remark – “Second Lady Can Speak for Herself”

MSNBC host Jen Psaki, who previously worked as a White House press secretary under President Joe Biden’s term, recently took a dig at Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance’s marriage.

During her recent appearance on the I’ve Had It podcast’s new episode Devil Wears MAGA, Jen Peski talked about the Vice President’s wife and former lawyer Usha Vance, saying, “I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife. Are you okay? Please blink four times. We’ll come over here. We’ll save you.”

Now, JD Vance has responded to the MSNBC host’s statement, calling it “disgraceful.” In a clip that is doing the rounds on X, a reporter is seen asking JD Vance, “Former WH press secretary Jen Psaki said your wife needs to be saved from you. JD, how do you feel about that?”

REPORTER: Former WH press secretary Jen Psaki said your wife needs to be “saved” from you. JD VANCE: REPORTER: How do you feel about that? VANCE: It’s disgraceful – but of course, the second lady can speak for herself. I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I at least… pic.twitter.com/msZMUZBVV9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

JD Vance referred to Usha Vance as a “very loving wife” and said that he is “very lucky” to have her in his life. “It’s disgraceful – but of course, the Second Lady can speak for herself. I am very lucky to have a wonderful wife. I at least hope my wife feels the same about me! I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife, to keep on serving the country together. And I’m honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always,” JD Vance said.

JD Vance and Jen Psaki have a history of engaging in a war of words frequently. Earlier this week, on the podcast, the host said that “JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else. He is willing to do anything to get there.” She added, “he’s scarier in certain ways” than the 79-year-old Donald Trump.

Besides the personal comment that Jen Psaki made on JD and Usha Vance’s marriage, she also referred to the Vice President as a “little Manchurian candidate, and added during the podcast, “And he’s just a little odd… Trump’s odd in a different way. So, I’m skeptical of that.”

Jen Psaki continued to slam JD Vance throughout the course of the interaction, adding, “He’s young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he is a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

Jen Psaki says JD Vance in “scarier” than Donald Trump & suggests his wife Usha wants out of their marriage. “Blink 4 times. Come over here. We’ll save you.”pic.twitter.com/aqgcyhlXZo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2025

JD Vance and Jen Psaki got into a very heated argument in August this year. The MSNBC host had called out the Vice President after the shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis. “Prayer is not freaking enough. Prayers does not end school shootings. Prayers do not make parents feel safe sending their kids to school. Prayer does not bring these kids back. Enough with the thoughts and prayers,” she wrote.

JD Vance had responded to the tweet with a series of long posts on X, calling Jen’s words as the “most bizarre” of “all the weird left wing culture wars.” JD Vance’s X reply to Jen Psaki read, “We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action. Why do you feel the need to attack other people for praying when kids were just killed praying?”

Meanwhile, JD Vance and Usha Vance often make headlines amid rumors of a strained marriage. However, the couple has managed to dismiss the rumors by their frequent public appearances together.

Yale Law School graduates Usha and JD Vance are college sweethearts. They got married in 2014. The couple had both a Christian and a Hindu wedding ceremony. They are also parents to three kids.