Gwen Stefani Is Abnormally “Quiet” on Social Media Amid Rumors of Marital Issues With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has gone abnormally silent on her social media after she recently posted and deleted a video of her husband, Blake Shelton. The rumors of troubles in paradise have been doing rounds for Stefani and the country singer for a long time. The Just A Girl singer announced she wouldn't be with Shelton on New Year's.

The Voice judge has concerned her fans after her abnormal behavior on social media. She's been an active user and posted at least daily or on alternate days. However, her fans noticed she's been absolutely silent for the past three days. And her sudden absence raised questions of marital issues, per The Sun.

Previously, some fans also pointed out that Stefani first posted and then abruptly deleted videos​ of her and Shelton. An Instagram user, @dragonlady032001, asked, "What happened to all the videos of you and Blake?" A second fan, @mechmush, requested, "Need to see some stuff with you and Blake together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Another fan, @donnahalko, ranted, "You have no videos with Blake. What's going on with you too? You're spending New Year's Eve apart; that's terrible. I got a bad feeling about you guys. When you start doing separate things, he left The Voice; you went on The Voice. Now he's doing something on New Year's Eve, and you're not gonna be there. You're gonna go to Vegas. These are signs that you [are] growing apart."

@letmestyleupurlife wrote, "Did you sew that article about Christina Aguilera and Blake Shelton? You know why they are doing that right? Causing drama, but then it turns out they know something...." Another fan, @paisleypumpkin_tinyscout, asked, "Where's your wedding ring?" @takoda_rowe commented, "I haven't seen them [Gwen and Blake] either."

The Hollaback Girl singer revealed her New Year's plans, which don't include her country singer husband. During an interview with Access Hollywood on December 18, 2023, Stefani shared how this year's holiday will not be the same for her, detailing the couple's separate work commitments.

She explained, "I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called and wanted me to be in Vegas. Last year, I did Vegas, and I was kind of like, 'Remind me never to do Vegas again' because you sometimes just want to have your own, not be the host." Stefani performed two shows at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas on December 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

As for Shelton, he revealed his Holiday plans to Entertainment Tonight, which will revolve around keeping healthy habits. "I haven't managed to stop drinking yet," said the God's Country singer. "That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard. I mean, it's a resolution, though. And I'll say it again, right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether."

The news of their marriage crisis has been doing rounds for a while now, and a report in July 2023 revealed their busy schedules have taken a toll on their relationship. "Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them," per OK Magazine.

