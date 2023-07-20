Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are Reportedly ‘Having Issues’ After 2 Years of Marriage: "Times Are Tough"

The "couple goals," Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, 'might be' experiencing issues in their blissful marriage. Even though the God's Country singer left The Voice to prioritize life with his beloved wife Stefani, the couple is rumored to be "drifting apart." The two are struggling to adjust their busy schedules.

According to an inside source, "Times are tough for Gwen and Blake," reported OK Magazine. "They are spending a lot of time apart, and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them," dished the source.

The couple took wedding vows in 2021, following a five-year courtship after they started dating in 2015, per Hello Magazine. Their marriage was an intimate affair at Blake's Oklahoma home. They were head over heels in love with each other.

At the time, he confessed his feelings for Stefani and said, "Just knowing that you're married, for me, it literally makes me feel settled." He added, "But nothing's really changed, I guess; it's just more of a state of mind."

The source claimed, "They used to do everything together — some might even say they were together too much. But these days, they're both distracted by their work. Anyone can see they're having issues." The 47-year-old country singer quit the NBC show, and the insider mentioned, "There isn't much for them to talk about."

Although their fairytale wedding was a dream, their union surprised some people because of their different backgrounds. Shelton is a true country boy, while the Hollaback Girl is a pop sensation from California. Yet the couple persisted and enjoyed two years of marital bliss.

"She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn't really fit in that whole country lifestyle," dished the insider. It was further revealed that Gwen misses L.A. and all its conveniences when she's in Oklahoma. But Blake does not like the big cities and all the commotion with traffic and crowds everywhere.

And now the 53-year-old pop star told her friends, "She feels the change in the relationship more than Blake does." The insider added, "She's confided to pals that it's killing her to see them drifting apart like this, but she doesn't know what to do."

The source also confessed it wasn't like this during their initial years together, "When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice." The couple recently celebrated two years of marriage, however; they have also been fighting non-stop.

The insider also revealed the habits that could be a possible reason for the tension. "Gwen and Blake both have habits that annoy each other, like when Blake tracks mud through the house or leaves a mess. And what he eats grosses Gwen out." It concluded, "She's always on his case about dieting."

The couple's country life has always impressed their fans. Every time Stefani would upload a video from their ranch in Oklahoma, their well-wishers believed the couple was blessed.

