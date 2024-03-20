George Santos Takes a Dig at Taylor Swift for Potential Biden Endorsement: 'Choosing the Wrong Guy'

George Santos made a bold prediction that Taylor Swift would endorse President Joe Biden for reelection, as reported by HuffPost. The controversial GOP figure seemed to be inviting criticism as he used a platform to criticize Swift on Saturday morning. Santos wrote, “I see @taylorswift13 endorsing @JoeBiden for president. I mean I see how this makes sense since 95% of her songs are about choosing the wrong guy.” He further stated, "I guess we can all expect a Taylor Swift revenge song on Biden in 2025."

Speculations about whom Swift would endorse grows rampant, with netizens feeling conflicted about whether the popstar will repeat history as in 2020 and endorse Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The possibility of Swift's endorsement sparked conspiracy theories on social media, especially leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, where her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory. Swift has, however, stayed neutral this time around and only encouraged her followers to exercise their right to vote. “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power,” she wrote.

Santos' comments, hence, didn't sit right with the audience. One user wrote, "Congrats! You're the 100 millionth person to make this joke." Another user stated, "So, 'choosing the wrong guy' is the problem? Tell us again who was expelled from Congress because their voters 'chose the wrong guy'?" Furthermore, many found it ironic that Santos, who was removed from the House in December over corruption allegations, was criticizing someone else's judgment. Some also made light of his reputation for bending the truth.

An X user wrote, "Dude, your own party already showed you how irrelevant you are, girl bye!" Another user wrote, "What’s funny is that Taylor Swift is the most popular singer in the world in George Santos is a loser and a fraud who’s going to prison." A third user commented, "LOL-George Santos attacking Taylor Swift is like Peewee Herman taking on Mike Tyson. You are out of your league, fella." Santos' remark has added to the ex-congressman's long track record of causing trouble for his party, which prompted the House of Representatives to expel him in a rare move last December.

Meanwhile, as the upcoming presidential election approaches, Biden is exploring new methods to connect with voters, as he has mostly steered clear of White House press conferences and on-the-record interviews. Biden also opted out of the traditional pre-Super Bowl presidential interview, which has drawn criticism, with some labeling him as the most media-shy president in modern history, as reported by The Guardian. At 81, Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history. Addressing the growing concerns over his age, Biden said, “You got to take a look at the other guy, he’s about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name.”