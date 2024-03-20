Garrison Brown's Sister Madison Brush Posts Video on Late Brother's Mental Health Struggles

Two weeks after Sister Wives star Garrison Brown took his life, his sister Madison Brush posted a heartfelt video message about the importance of mental health. The 25-year-old was the son of polygamist Kody Brown and his ex-wife Janelle Brown. The "bright spot" as Janelle called him died by apparent suicide at his Arizona residence.

The eldest daughter of Kody and Janelle shared that she's been trying to return to "normalcy" amid her brother's unexpected demise. In her video message on Instagram, Brush highlighted the factors leading to Garrison's death- mental health and social media, per E! News. She began, "Mental health is so important and I don't think we talk about it enough."

She continued, "And I don't think we do enough to bring awareness. It wasn't bullying," the sister urged. "It wasn't a lack of love that Garrison had, it was mental health, and I am going to continue talking about mental health and self-care until I am blue in the face." The 28-year-old also discussed her late brother's complicated relationship with social media.

"Social media is not real—it's a highlight reel and that was something that Garrison and I talked a lot about," Brush recalled. "I know my other siblings and my mom have expressed this—that Garrison used to feel like he wasn't doing enough because he was comparing himself to things on social media and I don't think that it's real and we need to remember that."

Aside from Brush, Garrison had four more immediate siblings- 29-year-old Logan, 27-year-old Hunter, 22-year-old Gabriel, and 19-year-old Savannah and 12 more siblings from his father Kody's other marriages with Christine, Meri, and Robyn Brown. The grief-stricken family shared their messages on social media, including his close friends.

In an emotional Instagram post, Garrison's friend, Bryson Cook, "You told me you'd always be there for me. You said you'd speak at my future wedding and that you'd want us all to live next to each other once we settled down," adding, "I'm mad at you Robert, I'm mad you left without talking to me one last time. I miss you, buddy."

Garrison's mother Janelle Brown shared her story of grief with a post, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives," asking for privacy.

Meanwhile, his sister Brush further shared the family dynamics where she admitted the siblings may have disagreed on a lot of things, they have put their differences aside to mourn the loss of Garrison. "Time is so precious and if you're not happy with how you're spending your time, and you don't feel fulfilled in life, then I would encourage you to reevaluate," she said.

"Thank you to all of you who have shown love and kindness in the last few weeks." the mother of three concluded.